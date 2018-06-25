Lightlings take the stage as the good and bad characters try to understand each other in “Another Land”. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Spectrum City Dance transforms Lester Centre stage into “Another Land”

Dozens of dancers performed in their year-end show on June 23

A narrator set the scene as the darklings and lightlings took over the stage, in Spectrum City Dance’s “Another Land”. Dancers showed off their moves — and vocal chords — with renditions of “Hard Knock Life” from Annie the Musical and “What about us” in their year-end performance on June 23.

The younger dancers skip around the stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

A bumblebee gets left behind on stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Darklings take the stage in moody lighting as they conspire to take over the lightlings. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Darklings plan to overthrow the lightlings in “Another Land.” (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

The fairies catch air. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Fairies stretch their wings during Spectrum City Dance’s year-end show. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

It’s a “Hard Knock Life” for the Spectrum City Dancers in “Another Land.” (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

Spectrum City Dancers remix Annie’s “Hard Knock Life” with a hip hop take. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

In “Negotiation”, senior dancers Gillian Jardim and Katrina Duong battle for the darklings and lightlings on stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)

