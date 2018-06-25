Spectrum City Dance transforms Lester Centre stage into “Another Land”

A narrator set the scene as the darklings and lightlings took over the stage, in Spectrum City Dance’s “Another Land”. Dancers showed off their moves — and vocal chords — with renditions of “Hard Knock Life” from Annie the Musical and “What about us” in their year-end performance on June 23.
keili.bartlett@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
The younger dancers skip around the stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
A bumblebee gets left behind on stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Darklings take the stage in moody lighting as they conspire to take over the lightlings. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Darklings plan to overthrow the lightlings in “Another Land.” (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
The fairies catch air. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Fairies stretch their wings during Spectrum City Dance’s year-end show. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
It’s a “Hard Knock Life” for the Spectrum City Dancers in “Another Land.” (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
Spectrum City Dancers remix Annie’s “Hard Knock Life” with a hip hop take. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
In “Negotiation”, senior dancers Gillian Jardim and Katrina Duong battle for the darklings and lightlings on stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
In “Negotiation”, senior dancers Gillian Jardim and Katrina Duong battle for the darklings and lightlings on stage. (Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)
(Keili Bartlett / The Northern View)