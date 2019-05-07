Pitcher: Avery Ryan in the U16 game on the Doug Kerr field, Sunday, May 5 (Gareth Millroy | The Northern View)

Softball season well underway on Rupert fields

After merging baseball and softball, the teams are stronger than ever

Minor softball season is well underway with 175 kids participating in games throughout the week.

U16 and U14 games already took place over the weekend on Sunday, May 5.

Board Chairmen, Ralph Weick feels that the teams will benefit much more from the availability of players, coaches and referees after Minor Softball and North Coast, Minor Baseball merged to form the new group, Prince Rupert Minor Softball Association (PRMSA).

READ MORE: Baseball and softball leagues merge in Prince Rupert

READ MORE: Olympic softball qualifier to be held in B.C.

“We spent three years starting the season inside the arena and now we have the opportunity to play outdoors with the recent opening of the Doug Kerr fields,” Weick said.

“Both groups are stronger now after the merge and we used to have to widen the age groups so that players could have games,” Weick said about the merge with baseball. “Now kids of similar ages are teamed up together,” Weick said.

“Baseball brings some great things over to softball this year”

READ MORE: Prince Rupert hosts softball tune-up before provincials

READ MORE: Prince Rupert receives Softball BC’s association of the year nomination

Dan Lorette has enough players now to form a girl’s provincial team who will be headed to Quesnel in July to take part in the girl’s play-offs taking place 12 to 14 July.

“Terrace players will be invited to top-up are the girl’s provincial team and Terrace has always invited Rupert kids to be a part of their competition teams and it is nice to be able to reciprocate,” Weick went on to say.


