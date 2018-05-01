Shorthanded Rainmakers hang tough on the road

The senior girls soccer team tied their games in Terrace over the weekend

The Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) senior girls soccer team is getting sharper as zones competition approaches.

The Rainmakers have played in a number of playdays over the past few weeks and is hoping to be playing at their highest level when they host the regional competition on May 12.

CHSS hosted teams from Terrace and Smithers on April 23, going 1-1 after losing to Caledonia 2-1 and beating Smithers Secondary School 2-1.

On Friday April 27, the Rainmakers hosted Queen Charlotte Secondary School. Most of the first half of the game was scoreless until CHSS was able to break the tie and go up 1-0. Queen Charlotte School tied the game midway through the second half, but the Rainmakers responded with a goal of their own to take the lead before adding a third goal at the end of the game to take home the 3-1 victory.

On April 29, the team travelled to Terrace where they played games against Smithers Secondary School and Caledonia. Head coach Mike Cavin said the team was forced to travel without five of its players, three of whom were injured and another two who had prior obligations. Despite being shorthanded, the Rainmakers were able to tie both games, and maintain their confidence as the season comes to a close.

Cavin said he is happy with how his team has learned to turn defensive stops into offensive opportunities on the other end of the field.

“They are passing the ball forward to open teammates who are then taking the ball into the opponents zones,” he said. “They are becomming more confident as a team and relying on each other more.”

Cavin said he is confident that a full strength team will have success at zones.

“Alexi Armstrong, our goalie, has played well the entire season, and our defence comprising of Allison Uppal, Simran Padda, Hannah Wittchen and Puneet Gill have always been strong,” he said. “When all our players are healthy and available, we are looking to have more results in the opponents end.”



