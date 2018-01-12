Shames Mountain named one of the world’s Top 10 ski resorts

A UK magazine has named Shames Mountain one of the world’s Top 10 ski resorts.

Listed alongside Whistler and resorts in Switzerland, Italy, Japan, and Austria, Shames was said to have a warm vibe that wraps visitors in and makes them feel like one of the gang.

And although writers acknowledge that Shames is a small-scale resort, they say the slopes and welcoming community more than make up for the basic facilities.

It “simply rocks,” read the article.

“Not only is it Canada’s first ever locally-run-cooperative ski resort, but it is owned, managed and staffed by the kind of warm skier community you’d love to be a part of…

“What it lacks in infrastructure and comfort, it more than make up for with soul, terrain, back country access, community vibe, and first nation inclusion and acceptance.”

“And of course, the slopes glisten with their deep old growth forests and wide open alpine back country.

“There are powder filled pistes and tree runs for all, but what’s truly magical is the access to acres of steep and deep back county touring,” the article states. “Within moments of leaving the pistes you’re deep in a magical and remote wilderness of old growth forests and wide open alpine.”

The Snow Magazine article was written collaboratively by the office staff, a small team of skiers and snowboarders that publishes the magazine once a year.

The article notes that the Top 10 list was hotly contested and decided on after much lively debate.

Click here to view the article.

Sports Briefs – A bus to Shames, Rampage at home and the Condor Classic

