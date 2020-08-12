Simon Fraser University is pictured in Burnaby, B.C., Tuesday, Apr. 16, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

Simon Fraser University will be retiring its varsity athletics team name, The Clan, following a number of student athletes calling for a name change.

The name has been the centre of controversy in recent years and the change follows feedback from students who said they have experienced unsafe situations, upsetting conversations, and other harm.

The “Clan” name is shortened from “Clansmen,” and was introduced roughly 55 years ago in connection to Scottish fur trader and explorer Simon Fraser.

But the title is misinterpreted as a reference to the white supremacist Ku Klux Klan by many.

“As a university, our number one duty is to foster a supportive environment for our students,” Andrew Petter, university president, said in a news release Wednesday (Aug. 12).

“Our student athletes are dedicated to their sport and education, and negative interactions with others about the persistent misinterpretation or misuse of their team name should not be a burden they have to bear.”

In a statement, SFU student athlete advisory committee president Ryan Stolys said students are looking forward to developing a new name that “proudly represent SFU in all aspects of competing in the NCAA.”

SFU officials said they hope to announce a new athletics team name before the end of this year and will be planning a way to “honour” the outgoing name.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

SFU

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Polar opposites: Big, tough Blues face small, quick Canucks

Just Posted

Heart of our city – Fighting for the road to recovery

World champion kick-boxer wins at Trinity House recovery program

Tour recognizes Prince Rupert’s rich labour history

Epic story of the Battle of Kelly’s Cut put Rupert on the labour radar

Rio Tinto, Canadian aluminum industry and government respond to U.S. aluminum import tariffs

The tariffs were imposed by President Donald Trump Aug. 6

Coastal GasLink breaks ground on meter station in Kitimat

Meter station marks final point on pipeline that stretches from Northeast B.C.

Oily rain runoff down the drain causes concern for Prince Rupert residents

Immediate action taken to alleviate any concerns, road paving contractor said.

B.C. records new COVID-19 death, 85 more cases; Horgan calls on celebrity help

This brings the total number of active confirmed cases to 531 across the province

Teachers to get 2 extra days to prepare for students’ return, now set for Sept. 10

Students will first start with orientation and learn rules of COVID-19 classroom policies

High-volume littering at Cape Scott draws ire from hiking groups

Popular Vancouver Island hiking spot not closing, but frustration about crowding grows

SFU to drop ‘Clan’ varsity team name

The ‘Clan’ name is shortened from ‘Clansmen,’ and was introduced roughly 55 years ago

New Tory leader must build a strong team in Commons and for the campaign: Scheer

Scheer marked his final day in the House of Commons today as leader of the Opposition

B.C. to hire 500 more COVID-19 contact tracers ahead of fall

Contract tracers add an ‘extra layer’ in the fight against the novel coronavirus

Feds commit $305M in additional funds for Indigenous communities during COVID-19

Money can be used to battle food insecurity and support children and mental health

We were a bit tone deaf: Hobo Cannabis renamed Dutch Love after backlash

Hobo Cannabis has various locations in Vancouver, Kelowna and Ottawa

Man accused of killing Red Deer doctor says he does not remember attack

Appearing before a judge, Deng Mabiour, 54, rambled about being sick and needing a doctor

Most Read