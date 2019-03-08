Kai Leighton leads a fast break for the Rainmakers in January 2019. Leighton was the player of the game for the quarterfinal of the 2019 B.C. high school boys 2A basketball tournament. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View file)

Senior Rainmakers advance to semifinals

The team won their quarterfinal match against Westsyde 87-68 on Thursday

The Senior Rainmakers are advancing to the semifinals of the 2019 B.C. high school boys 2A basketball championship after netting their second win of the tournament on March 7.

The final score for the Thursday quarterfinal match against Kamloops team Westsyde Secondary was 87-68.

Assistant coach Ryan Bishop told the Northern View that Kai Leighton was the player of the game, with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

The Rainmakers’ semifinal match is set for 8:45 p.m. on Friday night against another Kamloops team, Sa-Hali Secondary School.

READ MORE: Rainmakers win first championship game by more than 70 points


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Just Posted

Senior Rainmakers advance to semifinals

The team won their quarterfinal match against Westsyde 87-68 on Thursday

Midwifery advocates host first community event in Prince Rupert

Northern Health to review the need for midwives in the region over the summer months

There is no service in Prince Rupert to transport the dead

BC Emergency Health Services will temporarily transfer bodies from the home to the hospital

B.C.’s first propane export terminal ready this spring

AltaGas expects the first cargo will leave the terminal in the second quarter of 2019

Entrepreneurs – step forward and win $10,000

Entries open for the ThriveNorth Business Challenge

Video: Drip paint like Pollock at Ice House art class

Robin Knox previews acrylic pouring that she will teach on March 16 in Prince Rupert

Woman found with ‘serious’ injuries in apparent fight at UBC building: RCMP

Police at UBC have released one suspect description and are asking for witnesses to come forward

B.C. farmer gets death threats after two dogs shot, killed on her property

Parksville-area woman says huskies were shot after entering her yard and attacking a goat

Alberta Mountie accused of off-duty assaults in Whistler

Edmonton police say the RCMP officer has been reassigned from his operational duties

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

Canada ranks 59th based on share of women in elected legislatures

British Columbia’s legislative assembly has the highest female share in Canada with 38 per cent

Canada sees second straight monthly employment surge with 55,900 net new jobs

Canada’s February surge followed an even bigger gain of 66,800 positions in January

Annie Lennox pushes for global feminism on International Women’s Day

‘Feminism — we must use this word because it means empowerment,’ says Lennox

McDavid, Oilers beat Canucks 3-2 for 4th straight win

Vancouver has lost 4 of last 5 games

Most Read