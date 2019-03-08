Senior Rainmakers advance to semifinals

The team won their quarterfinal match against Westsyde 87-68 on Thursday

Kai Leighton leads a fast break for the Rainmakers in January 2019. Leighton was the player of the game for the quarterfinal of the 2019 B.C. high school boys 2A basketball tournament. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View file)

The Senior Rainmakers are advancing to the semifinals of the 2019 B.C. high school boys 2A basketball championship after netting their second win of the tournament on March 7.

The final score for the Thursday quarterfinal match against Kamloops team Westsyde Secondary was 87-68.

Assistant coach Ryan Bishop told the Northern View that Kai Leighton was the player of the game, with 29 points and 12 rebounds.

Final: Charles Hays defeats Westsyde 87-68 to advance to tomorrow's semi-finals. — BC 2A Boys Basketball (@BC2ABoysBBall) March 8, 2019

The Rainmakers’ semifinal match is set for 8:45 p.m. on Friday night against another Kamloops team, Sa-Hali Secondary School.

READ MORE: Rainmakers win first championship game by more than 70 points



karissa.gall@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter