The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls volleyball team went 2-2 in Smithers over the weekend. (Photo submitted by Nancy Le)

Senior girls Rainmakers go 2-2 in Smithers play day

Head coach said the Prince Rupert team is showing improved play as zones approach

The Charles Hays Secondary School (CHSS) senior girls volleyball team are continuing to build momentum as their season draws to a close.

The Rainmakers were in Terrace on Oct. 13 where they competed in a play day featuring teams from Terrace, Hazelton, Smithers and Kitimat.

READ MORE: Senior girls volleyball team goes for provincial glory

CHSS went 2-2 on the day, and head coach Nancy Le said her team showed improved effort in all 4 games.

“They hustle a lot better,” Le said. “They know how to read position in games much better than they did before. We’ve done a lot of drill to work on those skills and it’s starting to show.”

The Rainmakers came back to beat Smithers Secondary School 13-25, 25-16 and 15-13 in their first game; lost 12-25 and 11-25 to Caledonia in their second game; lost to Hazelton 25-16, 18-25 and 13-15 in their third game; and beat Centennial Christian School 25-16, 25-27 and 15-11 in their final game of the day.

Le said that in addition to their improved effort, the Rainmakers communicated better during their games.

The Rainmakers’s last play day before zones competition is on Oct. 27 in Smithers. Le said that in order for the team to really compete at a high level moving forward at future tournaments, they have to improve their mental toughness during close games.

“We need to work on staying grounded emotionally and mentally,” she said. “Sometimes it affects the way we perform in competitive situations.”

READ MORE: Junior Rainmakers show improvement in volleyball play day


Junior Rainmakers show improvement in volleyball play day

'Police are ready' for legal pot, say Canadian chiefs

But Canadians won’t see major policing changes as pot becomes legal

First sellout for AFFNO Murder Mystery Night

More than $1,500 was raised at the annual dinner theatre at The Crest, in Prince Rupet

Rupert renters are overcrowded and overspending

Housing Central reveals affordable housing challenges for Port Edward and Prince Rueprt

Junior Rainmakers show improvement in volleyball play day

Head coach said the team showed better communication despite 0-4 result

Crow's Nest: Story and dance through an Indigenous lens

Lester Centre presents a performance by three women on friendship, life and transition to death

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

5 tips for talking to your kids about cannabis

Health officials recommend sharing a harm reduction-related message.

NHL players say Canada's legalization of marijuana won't impact them

NHL players say the legalization of marijuana in Canada won’t change how they go about their business.

Automated cars could kill wide range of jobs, federal documents say

Internal government documents show that more than one million jobs could be lost to automated vehicles, with ripple effects far beyond the likeliest professions.

Private marijuana stores should shut down, Mike Farnworth says

B.C. has approved 62 licences, but they still need local approval

HPV vaccine does not lead to riskier sex among teen girls: UBC

Girls are less likely to have sex now than they were a decade ago

Koreas agree to break ground on inter-Korean railroad

The rival Koreas are holding high-level talks Monday to discuss further engagement amid a global diplomatic push to resolve the nuclear standoff with North Korea.

Flash floods kill at least 7 people in southwest France

Flash floods have left several people dead in southwest France, with roads swept away and streams become raging torrents as the equivalent of several months of rain fell overnight, authorities said Monday.

