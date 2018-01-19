Senior girls go 2-1 in Smithers

The team got a good look at the teams they will compete against at zones

The Charles Hays Secondary School senior girls basketball team competed in a two-day playday in Smithers on Jan. 12 and 13. The team played three games in that stretch, going 2-1 for the weekend.

The team’s first game was against Kelly Road Secondary School, who the Rainmakers beat 58-51 behind 24 points from Ruby Mason and six points from Chantae Helin.

The Rainmakers won their second game against Caledonia 58-31 behind 32 points from Mason and seven points from Helin. The team was unable to win their third game against a Smithers team that used full court pressure to slow down their attack. The Rainmakers lost their third game 67-19.

“I think the pressure just threw the girls off a little bit,” said coach Anna Ashley. “There was lots of turnovers and frustration.”

Ashley said Smithers would be the team’s primary competition during zones, and that the Rainmakers would have to work on their press break as well as their communication for a chance to win.

