Bantam Seawolves travelled 18 hours to play in the Boyle Hockey Tournament, and won. (Lisa Pirillo submitted photo)

Seawolves travel 18 hours and win in Alberta tournament

Prince Rupert bantam hockey team prepares to host the 2019 Provincial Championships

The Bantam Seawolves ice hockey team returned victorious from the Boyle Tournament in Alberta.

The Prince Rupert team played a round robin against three other Alberta teams, Boyle (host team), Rimbey and Cold Lake in early March.

“Boyle was a really close game and Cold Lake was a strong second, all the teams played decently in fact,” Coach Shawn Mann said about the competition. He went further to say that he was looking for tournaments to keep his players on the ice and the Boyle Tournament came up. “We drove 18 hours to Alberta, played and won,” he said.

Johnathan Pirillo, Noah Aceto and Mitchell Mann were some of the strongest players at the tournament. “These guys are second-year leaders and assistant captains, they are showing new players the ropes and took the bulk of the goals scored,” he said.

The recent tournament victory is good practice and sets the stage for what promises to be a riveting 2019 Provincial Championships.

The Prince Rupert Seawolves are hosting the event this year and are a favourite team to take the coveted provincial title.

Games will be played from Mar 16th to 21st.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert short on referees


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Rainmakers win 2A championship at provincials
Next story
28 Prince Rupert gymnasts qualify for provincials

Just Posted

Seawolves travel 18 hours and win in Alberta tournament

Prince Rupert bantam hockey team prepares to host the 2019 Provincial Championships

Paragliders fly over Shames Mountain

Calm sunny weather enticed a few paragliders to test their gear at the Terrace ski hill

28 Prince Rupert gymnasts qualify for provincials

Gale Force Gymnasts head to Vancouver next month

Rainmakers win 2A championship at provincials

Charles Hays Secondary School’s senior boys basketball defeat Lake Country’s Coyotes

Case of measles confirmed in 100 Mile House

Interior Health says the risk to the public are low, but have asked people to be aware of possible exposure

MVP: Jordyn Carter, number one on the field and in class

Carter has played four different sports this year while maintaining an A average in class

Canucks sign 19-year-old phenom Quinn Hughes

Defenceman gets three-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver

Canadians mourn as victims of Ethiopian Airlines crash identified

At least 35 nationalities were among the dead, including 32 Kenyans

B.C. mom asks why she wasn’t told of daughter’s killer move to medium-security prison

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty asks for federal review of the prison transfer

Scheer urges Trudeau to let Wilson-Raybould speak further on SNC-Lavalin affair

MPs are to hold an emergency session of the House of Commons justice committee on Wednesday

REPLAY: The best videos from across B.C. this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at the replay-worth highlights from this week in the province

Mother, young daughter from Edmonton killed in Ethiopian plane crash

He was one of 18 Canadians killed when an Ethiopian Airlines plane went down shortly after takeoff

UPDATE: RCMP confirm man in his 30s shot dead in Chilliwack

RCMP have area surrounding downtown shooting scene blocked off, tent set up

B.C. VIEWS: Get up earlier, Americans control your clock too

B.C. must wait for Trump to decide on Daylight Saving Time

Most Read