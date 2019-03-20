Rupert Seawolves faced off with Summerland Jets in Mondays’ game. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Seawolves go for gold in B.C. provincials

Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals are at the Jim Ciccone arena on March 20

The Seawolves are fighting for a gold today.

Starting at 1 p.m. at the Jim Ciccone Arena in Prince Rupert, the Seawolves are competing in the finals on home ice against Windermere Valley.

Day Two of the Bantam Tier 4 Hockey Championships at the arena saw the Rupert Seawolves fight back to force a draw with the Summerland Jets.

The Seawolves were down to the Jets going into the third period and fought back to level the game. The Seawolves kept the puck in Summerland’s half and had many attempts at goals before finally breaking through with the equalizer in the final minutes of the game.

“There have been some excellent games with equal opportunities and the competition has been good so far,” said Shawn Mann, head coach for the Seawolves.

READ MORE: Seawolves win first two games at provincials

“Our game with Summerland last night was great and they played hard, they play more hockey than we do just geographically speaking,” Mann said on Tuesday, feeling confident his team would make the finals.

After speaking with their coach the Seawolves played the Prince George Cougars at 7:00 p.m. and won 4-1.

Fort St. John and Prince George played in the third place game at 10 a.m.

Games are being live streamed on the teams YouTube channel.


gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Summerland Jets have a lead during the game. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Previous story
Prince Rupert RCMP Guns take the trophy

Just Posted

Seawolves go for gold in B.C. provincials

Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals are at the Jim Ciccone arena on March 20

Lax Kxeen rises in Fraser Institute elementary schools rankings

Public Lax Kxeen and Roosevelt Park schools get first passing grades in over 10 years

Prince Rupert Tribesmen set to defend Junior All Native title

The top-seeded U17 team plays their first game of the 2019 tournament on March 19

Entrepreneurial girls cash in on record-breaking Rupert weather

Elementary students set up iced tea, lemonade stands before first day of spring

Prince Rupert RCMP Guns take the trophy

Guns hockey team beat the fire department, Hoses, for the first time in five years

Rumors to hit the Lester Centre stage this Thursday

Prince Rupert community cast and crew present Neil Simon’s two-act comedy from March 21-23

Paramedic staff shortage at critical level: B.C. union

A number of units were out of service due to lack of staffing in Lower Mainland, union says

B.C. lottery winner being sued by Surrey co-workers

They claim he owes them $200,000 each, in a lawsuit filed in B.C. Supreme Court in Vancouver

Fraser Health under fire again for taxiing homeless man from Langley to Hope

Patient sent to Hope shelter because a spot in the man’s home community couldn’t be located

Dead sea lion discovered on Hornby Island shoreline

Reports indicate animal was shot in the head

Celina Caesar-Chavannes quits Liberal caucus, sits as independent MP

The Whitby, Ont., MP has been a vocal supporter of Jody Wilson-Raybould and Jane Philpott

Woman punched on the sidelines of B.C. soccer game

Both involved were watching the U21 game in West Vancouver from the sidelines when things got heated

Catch-up immunization aims to stamp out B.C. measles resurgence

Vaccination records to be checked at B.C. schools next fall

B.C. dairy farmers say federal budget not enough to cut losses from USMCA

Concerns raised over vague details, funding access and impacts on growth

Most Read