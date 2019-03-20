Seawolves go for gold in B.C. provincials

Bantam Tier 4 Championship finals are at the Jim Ciccone arena on March 20

Rupert Seawolves faced off with Summerland Jets in Mondays’ game. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

The Seawolves are fighting for a gold today.

Starting at 1 p.m. at the Jim Ciccone Arena in Prince Rupert, the Seawolves are competing in the finals on home ice against Windermere Valley.

Day Two of the Bantam Tier 4 Hockey Championships at the arena saw the Rupert Seawolves fight back to force a draw with the Summerland Jets.

The Seawolves were down to the Jets going into the third period and fought back to level the game. The Seawolves kept the puck in Summerland’s half and had many attempts at goals before finally breaking through with the equalizer in the final minutes of the game.

“There have been some excellent games with equal opportunities and the competition has been good so far,” said Shawn Mann, head coach for the Seawolves.

“Our game with Summerland last night was great and they played hard, they play more hockey than we do just geographically speaking,” Mann said on Tuesday, feeling confident his team would make the finals.

After speaking with their coach the Seawolves played the Prince George Cougars at 7:00 p.m. and won 4-1.

Fort St. John and Prince George played in the third place game at 10 a.m.

Games are being live streamed on the teams YouTube channel.



