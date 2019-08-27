Season finale for Seamen at Sasquatch tournament

The Prince Rupert Seamen rugby squad gets ready to take off on their trip to Chilliwack to play in the Sasquatch rugby tournament. (Cody Curry photo)

The Prince Rupert Seamen headed south to Chilliwack during the Aug. 17-18 weekend to take part in their final tournament of the summer.

14 players took off on the 15 hour drive, where the Seamen took part in three games. The team went 1-2, beating the Duck Pond while falling to the Chilliwack Young Bucks and Merritt by narrow margins.

“It was good to see all the rugby faces from around B.C.,” Cody Curry, Seamen member, said.

Curry, who is also coach of the Charles Hays rugby squad, credited Rainmaker Atyah Maher and new Rupertite Taylor Steele as the standout players of the event. Both were recruited by Merritt’s team to play against Vancouver based side Meraloma in the tournament final.

The Yarrow Sports Field in Chilliwack was the site of the Sasquatch tournament. (Chilliwack Crusaders photo)

Despite having to go up against the storied Vancouver squad – one that included Prince Rupert’s own Cody Schaeffer – Merritt managed to come away with the victory.

Local rugby attention now shifts from the Seamen to the Rainmakers as the new school year gets set to start. Practices will start as soon as school does, as the team looks to take advantage of every chance they can to get out and play before the weather makes conditions too difficult.

In the immediate future the Rainmakers will be preparing for a tournament in Kamloops that will take place over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter