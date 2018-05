Peewee rep Seawolves held a year-end celebration at the Prince Rupert golf club May 17

Players from the Prince Rupert peewee rep Seawolves team took part in a year-end golf day on May 13. (Submitted photo)

The team enjoyed nine holes of golf followed by a lunch along with some season ending prizes.

“The kids had a great time, it was a good way to end the hockey season,” said Troy Leighton. “I think it may have even sparked some interest in kids that have never golfed before.”

