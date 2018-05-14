Seamen fall to Northmen in early season clash

The Prince Rupert Seamen hosted the Terrace Northmen on May 12 in an early season battle of northwest rivals.

The Seamen — who had to pick up some Terrace players for the game due to having an incomplete roster— battled hard, but eventually lost to the veteran Northmen 27-17.

“They’re multiple time divisional champions in the division,” said Jason Scherr, a member of the Seamen squad who was a referee in the game. “They have a lot of experience and it showed, especially in the second half.”

The Seamen were able to get out to a quick start, winning the ball on loose plays and advancing their position. Cody Schaefer and Jason Rioux both scored for the Seamen who were able to take an early 12-7 lead in the first half of the game.

Despite the Seamen’s quick start, Terrace responded with aggression in the second half, taking advantage of a deeper team and fresher legs to tackle hard in the middle of the field and win the positional battle.

The Northmen were able to respond with four scores for 20 points in the second half to bring home the commanding 10 point victory.

Deone Stephens was the lone scorer for Prince Rupert in the second half of the game.

Despite the loss, Scherr said the team is showing growth and signs of growing stronger as many of Prince Rupert’s players are products of the Charles Hays Secondary School rugby program.

“All in all, it was a very good showing from our guys, and the Terrace captains were very impressed by the young talent we are developing,” said team captain Cody Curry.

The Seamen will next host multiple teams for a day of games during Seafest in June.



