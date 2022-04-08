The following is the schedule for Day 6 of the All Native Basketball Tournament at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre

WOMEN’S DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Vancouver vs Kitimaat

April 8 at 9 a.m.

SEMI FINALS Hazelton vs (Winner of Vancouver vs Kitimaat)

April 8 at 2:30 p.m.

INTERMEDIATE DIVISION

All games will be played in the Main Gym

Lax Kw’alaams vs Vancouver

April 8 at 8 a.m.

Bella Coola vs Prince Rupert

April 8 at 11 a.m.

Bella Bella vs Burnaby

April 8 at 2:30 p.m.

(Winner of Lax Kw’alaams vs Vancouver) vs (Winner of Bella Coola vs Prince Rupert)

April 8 at 6:30 p.m.

SENIORS DIVISION

All games will be played in the Main Gym

Similkameen vs Ahousaht

April 8 at 9:30 a.m.

Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton

April 8 at 1 p.m.

Kitkatla vs Skidegate

April 8 at 4 p.m.

(Winner of Metlakatla AK vs Hazelton) vs (Winner of Similkameen vs Ahousaht)

April 8 at 8 p.m.

MASTERS DIVISION

All games will be played in the arena

Massett vs Kincolith

April 8 at 10:30 a.m.

SEMI-FINALS Gitwinksihlkw vs (Winner of Massett vs Kincolith)

April 8 at 4 p.m.