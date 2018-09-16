Rupertites medal at BC55+ Games

Sharon Paavola, Dawn Quast, Diana Hoffman and Ann Marie Vandermeer all score medals for Zone 10 and Prince Rupert at the 2018 BC55+ Games in Kimberly and Cranbrook Sept. 11-15. (Photo submitted by Dawn Quast)

Prince Rupert was represented well at the 2018 BC55+ Games which took place in Kimberly and Cranbrook from Sept. 11-15.

Four Rupertite swimmers, four archers and four cribs players made the trip, and brought home medals in the swimming and archery events.

“The games were very well organized and ran smoothly,” said swim team member Dawn Quast in a text message. “The weather was cold and wet, which was tough for those doing outdoor activities, but a good time was had by all.”

Quast was able to bring home a gold medal in the 800-metre freestyle event, and bronze medals in the 4×25-metre freestyle relay, 25-metre breaststroke and the 400-metre freestyle event.

Quast’s teammates had equally good showings. Diana Hoffman brought home a silver medal in the 800-metre freestyle and a bronze in the 4×25-metre freestyle relay.

Ann Marie Vandermeer had five golds in the 25-metre backstroke, the 50-metre backstroke, the 25-metre butterfly, the 25-metre freestyle and the 50-metre freestyle as well as a silver in the 100-metre individual medley and a bronze in the 4×25-metre freestyle relay. Finally, Sharon Paavola won gold in the 50-metre breaststroke, silver in the 25- and 100-metre breaststroke and bronze in the 25-metre freestyle and the 4×25-metre relay.

Prince Rupert’s archery team also performed well. Fred Hutchings won gold medals in both the 3D and target shoots, Andy Vandermeer won a gold medal in 3D shooting and a silver medal in target shooting, and Zoe Zentner won a gold medal in target and field shooting and a silver medal in 3D shooting.



