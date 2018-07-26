Rupertites medal at BC Summer Games

Our recap of how Prince Rupert’s athletes fared at the 2018 BC Summer Games

The BC Summer games is extinguished at the end of the 2018 competition. (BC Summer Games photo)

Prince Rupert sent 21 athletes to compete in the 2018 BC Summer Games in Cowichan from July 20-22 with multiple Rupertites bringing home medals from their events.

Gavin McNiece and Avery Lorette were members of the Zone 7 U-16 softball team that won gold. The team went 5-0 for the tournament including come behind victories in its semi-final game against Cariboo North East and the tournament finals against Thompson-Okanagan.

Amber Ly won a bronze medal in the C420 sailing class in the female division and finished 9th overall.

“It was amazing just being able to race against some of the top racers in B.C.. So being able to get that experience was really amazing,” Ly said.

Tommy Ly finished in 13th place overall in his sailing class.

In swimming, Isaac Dolan won a bronze medal in the 1,500-metre freestyle race with a time of 17:46.57. Dolan also had a 4th place finish in the 400-metre freestyle with a time of 4:28.78. Jacob Hall had a top finish of 19th in the 200-metre breast stroke and Natalie Demille had a top finish of 30th in the 200-metre breast stroke.

In athletics, Dakota Knockwood finished 4th overall in the high jump with a jump of 1.7 metres. Knockwood also finished 12th overall in the 100-metre race with a time of 12.55 and 14th overall in the 200-metre race with a time of 24.97.

Ethan Hunter finished 12th overall in the high jump with a best jump of 1.45 metres and 16th overall in the long jump with a distance of 3.94 metres.



