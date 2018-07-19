Rupertites competing in BC Summer Games

Twenty-one athletes from Prince Rupert will make the trip to Cowichan

Rupertites in BC Summer Games

Twenty-one Prince Rupert athletes are participating in seven different events at the 2018 BC Summer Games and will make the trip to Cowichan where the games will be take place from July 19-22.

READ MORE: Northern B.C. cadet goes from English Channel to BC Summer Games

Ethan Hunter and Dakota Knockwood will compete in the athletics events.

Ryver Bryant, Darren Budskin, Kole Jones, Kade Jones and Chase Leighton-Stevens will represent the Northwest on the boy’s basketball teams while Nikki Davis and Marlena Sampson will play for the girl’s teams.

Prince Rupert Sea Cadets Tommy and Amber Ly will compete in the competition’s sailing events.

READ MORE: Countdown is on to BC Summer Games

Gavin Mcneice, Avery Ryan and Avery Lorette will all travel to the games with the region’s softball teams.

Natalie DeMille, Isaac Dolan Jakob Hall and Piper McWilliam will represent the Prince Rupert rapids at the games.

Mason Di Leta and Aaron Roubicek will both represent Charles Hays Secondary School’s wrestling program at the games.

Landon Franes will be Prince Rupert’s sole triathlete.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTO GALLERY: Malicous Monster Truck Tour

Just Posted

North Coast recovery house receives $25,000

Funds from Metlakatla will help Trinity House afford renovations and support programs

UPDATE: 47-year-old man arrested after nine hour police standoff

Prince Rupert RCMP used specialized tactics to apprehend the man wanted for assault with a weapon

PHOTO GALLERY: Malicous Monster Truck Tour

Monster trucks caught in action in Terrace, B.C.

Equality and more jobs in coal terminal’s future

Ridley Terminals Inc. shipments out of Prince Rupert increased by 90 per cent in 2017

Squatters’ campfire leads to emergency response

Prince Rupert fire crews responded to smoke near Roosevelt Elementary School on July 17

This Week Podcast — Episode 94

Police standoff, Ridley Terminals plans to expand, a community garden and more in Prince Rupert

Newspaper carriers wanted!

Contact The Northern View today to find out how you can become a part of our team

Wildfires erupt in B.C. Okanagan forcing evacuation orders and a highway closure

Check out a list of up-to-date information on blazes happening within the Kamloops Wildfire Centre.

‘Amazing Race Canada’ competitors face B.C. challenge

They drove Corvettes, mastered falconry basics, and ate blueberry pie in the Cowichan Valley

Grizzly bear jumps in river, chases B.C. kayaker

The bear got a bit too close for comfort along the Elaho River near Squamish

Evacuation alert issued due to Dog Creek Trail Wildfire

An evacuation alert has been issued by the Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako… Continue reading

Parks Canada looks to shine light on cloudy future for historic sites

A plan is in place to produce 10-year plans designed to turn around sagging attendance figures

B.C. poet shines a bright light on struggle with homelessness

Book launch for John La Greca’s Homeless Memorial is at Vernon’s Gallery Vertigo July 21.

Ontario police say attack on Muslim man was motivated by hate

Two men, aged 27 and 19, have been charged with assault in the incident

Most Read