Hah Nic Na’ Aah Babine Mountain half-marathon had 55 runners compete on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Rupertites compete in half-marathon Babine mountain race

Hah Nic Na’ Aah trail run had 55 northwestern B.C. runners climb more than 1,000 metres

Sun pierced over the Babine Mountains as 55 runners climbed more than 1,000 metres in the Hah Nic Na’ Aah mountain half-marathon.

Seven of those runners were from Prince Rupert and Port Edward.

“It was an amazing day in the mountains with a great group of people! Highly recommend this event to anyone who enjoys running and hiking,” said Ellen Christison, who has taken part in the race twice.

At 9 a.m. on Aug. 12, runners started on a trail that was similar to the one First Nation messengers from Wetsuweten and Gitxsan villages used to keep their communities connected.

This year, the 21 km race started from the Lyon Creek Tail head for an 11 km climb up through the tree line (1,450 metres). At about one-third of the way through the trail runners were rewarded with views of the Bulkley Valley and Telkwa Range. After spending a few then they took the McCabe Trail for the gradual decent.

RELATED: Rupert contingent competes in Tyhee Lake Triathlon

There were many volunteers who also took the steep hike in to check in runners as they passed by, provide first aid, water and energy cubes. Richard Joseph was the race organizer who helped the event stay fun and run smoothly.

From Prince Rupert, Ellen Christison finished with a time of 2:41:51, Samantha Kasdorf, 2:44:26, Erin Mutrie, 2:46:48, Shannon Lough, 3:06:45, and Max Erwin, 2:07:07. From Port Edward, Jamie Komadina finished in 3:06:06.

The top female was recent high school graduate Eliyah Brawdy from Smithers with a time of 2:19:00. The top male was Francois Dagenais Cote of Prince George with a time of 1:53:20.

The race concluded with an icy dip in the river, and then a salmon BBQ in Smithers.

RELATED: Going the distance 50km up Mount Robson


shannon.lough@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Hah Nic Na’ Aah Babine Mountain half-marathon had 55 runners compete on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Hah Nic Na’ Aah Babine Mountain half-marathon had 55 runners compete on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Hah Nic Na’ Aah Babine Mountain half-marathon had 55 runners compete on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Shannon Lough, Erin Mutrie, Max Erwin, Samantha Kasdorf, Jamie Komadina and Ellen Christison competed in the 21km Hah Nic Na’ Aah Babine Mountain Race on Sunday, Aug. 12. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

Just Posted

Rupertites compete in half-marathon Babine mountain race

Hah Nic Na’ Aah trail run had 55 northwestern B.C. runners climb more than 1,000 metres

$67M for two emergency towing vessels for B.C. coast

Government of Canada awarded a contract to lease two vessels from New Brunswick

Stage shots from 20th annual Udderfest

Photos from Udderfest 2018 in Prince Rupert’s Tom Rooney Theatre

Prince Rupert’s rank on Canadian Community Crime Tracker

2017’s crime stats are in across the country, with violent crime on the rise

UPDATE: 5 injured in plane crash following Abbotsford International Airshow

One in critical condition in incident involving vintage plane

Heart of Our City: Sandy Smith’s gift of knowledge

In Prince Rupert, Sandy Smith teaches others how to weave cedar — for free

The Northern View 2018 Readers Choice

Vote online or at the Prince Rupert office before noon on Sept. 7

Child, 4, attacked by cougar near Fernie

The BC Conservation Officer Service said it happened while the family was fishing

Trans Mountain pipeline protesters practise resisting police at Camp Cloud

Last week, a Supreme Court judge granted the City of Burnaby an injunction ordering protesters to remove everything from the site

Gun used in Fredericton killings is legal, man had licence

Police Chief Leanne Fitch said the long gun is commonly available for purchase, and is not a prohibited or restricted weapon

Ontario will sell pot online when legalization comes in the fall

There are further plans to have pot in private retail stores in early 2019

Woman missing after car swept away by mudslide near Cache Creek

A search is now underway for Valerie Morris, who has been missing since the afternoon of August 11.

VIDEO: B.C. city to host Western Regional Quidditch Championship in 2019

The fictional game in the Harry Potter series has become popular around the world, with 600 athletes in Canada alone

Ottawa agrees to send B.C. help in wildfire battle

Canadian Forces to join foreign crews as B.C. reaches 600 fires

Most Read