Rupert swimmers return from Winnipeg meet with medals

Prince Rupert swim team with the medals received at the Winnipeg meet on Mar 7 to 10. (Gareth Millroy / The Northern View)

Rupert swimmers travelled to Manitoba over the Mar. 7 to 10 weekend and took part in the Prairie Winter Invitational swim meet.

Sixteen Prince Rupert athletes, along with two swimmers from Smithers, formed the Points North swim team who travelled to Winnipeg for the invitational meet.

Head coach Chris Street was proud of his team’s performance.

“We trained from October when the pool re-opened with the goal to swim as fast as possible and this was our focus at the meet. We went to this meet so that we could take as many swimmers as possible and going to such a high-end event is very beneficial for the swimmers to compete at such a level,” Street said.

Swimmers with breakthrough performances include Jarred McMeekin, who obtained a Western National Qualifying time and was the first swimmer this year to do so; Isaac Dolan had a lot of length to cover and came from behind to win it.

“It’s great to see those kinds of wins and Kobi Franes broke his own record time, he is way in front of any swimmer in Prince Rupert history,” he said.

For any regulars at the Earl Mah Aquatic Centre, you would have already seen the Swim Club team training almost every afternoon with the coach.

The Swim Club’s next meet will take place in Prince George on Apr. 26 to 28.

Notable individual achievements (listed alphabetically) are:

Warren Barton (16)

– Won the silver medal in the 16 and over boys 1500m Freestyle

– Finished top 8 (finals) in the 100m- freestyle (6th), 100m- backstroke (8th) and 100 fly (8th)

– Achieved a new Swim BC “Tier II” time with a 26.48 50m- freestyle

Natalie DeMille (14)

– Finished 8th in the 13-14 50m- breaststroke

Isaac Dolan (15)

– Won the gold medal in the 14-15 200m and 400m- IM’s. won the bronze medal in the 400m- and 1500m- freestyle

– Finished 5th in the 200m- backstroke and 6th in the 50m- backstroke and 7th in the 100m- backstroke

– New Swim BC “Tier II” times in the 200m- (2:30.03) and 400m- IM (5:17.46)

Zach Dolan (17)

– Came 4th in both the 16-and-over 50m- and 100m- backstrokes

Kobi Franes (17)

– Won the gold medal in the 16 and over 400m- and 800m- freestyles

– Came 4th in the 400m- IM and 200m- backstroke and 8th in the 200m- freestyle

– Broke his own club record in the 800m- freestyle with a 9:07.59

Jakob Hall (13)

– Came 5th in the 13 and under 800m- freestyle and 7th in the 400m- IM

– Achieved first 14 year old ManSask “AA” qualifying time to attend the ManSask Championships this summer

Joshua Joubert (14)

– Won the bronze medal in the 14-15 200m- butterfly

– Swam new lifetime best times in all six of his individual races

Amy Leighton (17)

– Came 8th in the 15 and over 400m- IM

Jarred McMeekin (17)

– Came 4th in the 16 and over 50m- butterfly.

– 50 fly time of 27.10 first 17 and over Western National Qualifying time.

Iona Riesen (12)

– Won the bronze medal in 12 and under 50m- fly and 50m- breaststroke.

– Came 4th in the 50m- free, 100m- breast and 200m- breast. Came 7th in the 200m- free and 200m- IM.

– First ManSask “AA” times in the 50m- fly (33.78), 200m- free (2:31.46), 50m- free (30.51), 200m- IM (2:52.82) and 100m- free (1:08.36) and qualified to attend the ManSask Championships.

– Swam new personal best times in all eight of her individual races.

Hannah Toye (16)

– Achieved ManSask “AA” time with a 32.61 50m- butterfly.

Relays

Zach Dolan (backstroke), Kobi Franes (breaststroke), Warren Barton (butterfly) and Isaac Dolan (Freestyle) won the bronze medal in the 4x 100m- medley relay.

