Rupert sees its runners bolt to top times at Northern View Cannery Road Race

Prince Rupert’s Rhonda Stoik gets some encouragement from some of her biggest fans as she finishes off her half-marathon at the Northern View Cannery Road Race. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

The sun shone bright on participants in the Northern View Cannery Road Race on Saturday, as over 150 runners showed up to take part in the event.

The winding and rising roads of Port Edward served as the setting for the 14th annual run, with runners setting off from the North Pacific Cannery in pursuit of 5K, 10K and half-marathon distances. A 1K kids run was also available, drawing dozens of enthusiastic young runners.

Erin Mutrie and Shannon Lough of Rupert Runners give out final directions before the races begin. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Despite a downpour on Friday, skies were sunny on Saturday morning as the half-marathoners got the action started at 10 a.m. 21 kilometres lay ahead of them, and just shy of 90 minutes from the start time it was Prince Rupert’s Richard Elkington who first returned to the cannery in a time of 1:28:52. Brent Webb of Terrace came behind shortly after in 1:34:11, while the top female finisher – and third place finisher overall – was Terrace’s Raina Trappl with a time of 1:37 on the nose.

Kate Barton made sure Prince Rupert got on the podium in the women’s half-marathon. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Jenna Prest was second among all women in the half-marathon. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Adam Brown placed third in the men’s half-marathon. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Adam Brown (Terrace – 1:42:46) just edged out Prince Rupert’s Martin Schouw (1:44:55) for third best male finisher. On the women’s side Jenna Prest from Terrace came second in 1:48:59, while Kate Barton made sure Prince Rupert landed in the top three with a time of 1:52:00.

With the half-marathoners off and away, the 5K and 10K mass starts took place at 11 a.m. The 5K runners seemed to be back in a flash, as after just 19:59 it was Luke Block crossing the finish line. Seth Carter completed the course in 22 minutes even, while Joel Brown claimed third in 24:22, five seconds ahead of Ben Carter.

Luke Block was the first person to cross the finish line after winning the men’s 5K in under 20 minutes. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Seth Carter grabbed second place in the men’s 5K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Brothers Luke (1035) and Owen Block (1197) with Seth Carter (1043) shortly before taking off on their successful races. Ben Carter (1044) placed fourth in the men’s 5K. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s own Katie Beach was the top finisher among the women in 24:25. Megan Reid arrived exactly one minute later, while Layla McMillan rounded out the top three with a time of 29:13.

Megan Reid was second among the women in the 5K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

With many of the 5K runners returned and cheering on their 10K counterparts, it was the Block family on top once again as Owen Block ran a sub-40 minute race to finish in 39:48. Father Tim Block followed his son to the finish line in 41:19, and Stephan Girard made it a clean sweep for Terrace men with a time of 43:04.

It was another victory for the Block family as Owen Block blew to victory in the men’s 10K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Tim Block came in just behind son Owen in the men’s 10K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Stephan Girard pushes through the final metres to grab a third place finish in the men’s 10K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

On the women’s side, keeping with the theme of the day it was Cheryl Block who crossed first in 49:01. She was pushed to the very end though, with Prince Rupert’s Leighanne Magnusson trailing by a mere four seconds. Rupert’s Rheannon Brooks completed a bunched up top three just 15 seconds later in 49:20.

Cheryl Block captured the women’s 10K crown. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Prince Rupert’s Rheannon Brooks came third in a crowded top three in the women’s 10K. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Terrace’s Luke, Owen and Cheryl Block each took home first place medals in the Northern View Cannery Road Race. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Runners were treated to a barbecue lunch and prize ceremony in the cannery upon the return of the half-marathoners, with beef and halibut burgers on the menu. Medals were awarded to the top three finishers in each course’s age category (13-19, 20-39 and 40+), while dozens of door prizes were also handed out.

The competitive runners of tomorrow took part in the kids’ 1K run.(Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Fun was of course the priority for these junior runners. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter

Jenna Cocullo | Journalist