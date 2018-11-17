Rupert rugby player shines for Barbarians

Hannah Scherr started playing rugby in the youth program in Prince Rupert

The Prince Rupert Rugby program is flourishing. Five of its players have been sent south this fall to pursue greatness in the Lower Mainland and across the globe.

One of the standout stories from the club is that of Hannah Scherr, the young forward was one of two players to receive a rugby scholarship this year. Upon receiving the scholarship, Scherr left Rupert where she would go on to play for the Celtic Barbarians. The Barbarians are a global team, hand selecting youth from Canada to Japan and everywhere in between.

They are an elite level team that competes in tournaments across the world.

READ MORE: MVP of the Week, Hannah Scherr — Embracing the rough and tumble

With the Barbarians, Scherr would travel across the globe and compete in the World Youth Games in Paris.

“I am beyond proud of her, she’s done so well for herself,” said her father, Jason Scherr.

Heading into the tournament in Paris, coach/technical director of the Barbarians Cam Wilton said Hannah was a raw talent that needed much refining,

“While her physical aspects in contact situations are superior to most girls her age, her ball skills definitely needed work,” said Wilton.

After the tournament, Scherr has received high praise from her coaches, both of the Barbarians on a global stage and the Wanderers on a provincial stage.

“Her work ethic has surprised me, she’s always trying to be better, asking me to watch her and help her, during practice she always tries to fix any mistake she makes,” said Lauren Sargent, coach of the Wanderers.

“I saw a change in her throughout the whole tournament in Paris, but I saw a bigger change in Utah this August,” added Wilton.

Scherr has been playing across the world from a young age and recognizes the impact that the sport of rugby has had on her life so far.

“My experience in Paris was mind-opening, made me see there’s a whole world of rugby outside of Rupert and even BC. being part of the team I was on allowed me to connect with girls all over the world,” Scherr said.

Scherr isn’t with the team year-round, however, as she is returning home for school. The team will welcome her back with open arms next weekend when they travel to Cowichan. The winner of that game will head down to Vancouver to compete for first place.

The journey has been a long and wild one. but one that Scherr wouldn’t trade for anything.

“Probably one of the best experiences in my life so far, im beyond lucky to have done this. I’ve made lifetime friend already. If I hadn’t met Cam I wouldn’t be on the team I am on today, “Scherr said.

READ MORE: Hannah Scherr competing on international stage


