Rupert Red are Rumble reigning champs for second year

Rupert Red players, Carter Mowbray, Landon Armstrong, Callas Pierce, Laythen Burton and Tyler McKenzie, competed on Sunday, Aug. 5 and won all four games in the Road Hockey Rumble. (Submitted photo)

The Rupert Red street hockey team captured first in the peewee division in Terrace for River Boat Days.

Five players, Carter Mowbray, Landon Armstrong, Callas Pierce, Laythen Burton and Tyler McKenzie, competed on Sunday, Aug. 5 and won all four games in the Road Hockey Rumble.

In the final game, the Rupert Red defeated Kitwanga Blue 9-4.

Leslie Olsen, who organized the team, said the 11-12 year old boys won at Seafest the past two years and this is their second year in a row taking the title at River Boat Days.

Armstrong was in net for all four games, and helped them take home the trophy.

“He is a great street hockey goalie,” Olsen said. But including that “They all contributed equally.”

