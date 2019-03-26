Rupert Rampage played Kitimat in playoffs (Gerry Liebel / Photo)

Rupert Rampage will play Fort St. John tonight in the Coy Cup

2019 tournament schedule has been released and Prince Rupert Rampage plays host team

Rupert Rampage will be playing their first game in the Coy Cup tournament tonight, Mar. 26 against Fort St. John Flyers.

The 2019 Coy Cup schedule and teams have been released and the tournament will take place from Mar. 26 to 30 at the North Peace Arena.

Official 2019 Coy Cup Schedule. Source FSJ Flyers

READ MORE: Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

The Prince Rupert team lost in a qualifying round to the Terrace River Kings, however, the Rampage were allowed to compete in the tournament after Quesnel and Terrace withdrew their teams.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

Dawson’s Creek Canucks are the defending champions, with the Fort St. John Flyers hosting the tournament and a favourite to take the title.


