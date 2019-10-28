Rupert Rampage drown Steelheads in Smithers home opener

The Smithers Steelheads home opener Saturday night was a rematch of the season opener against the Rupert Rampage with similar results.

The home team came up short dropping a close one to the Prince Rupert Rampage by a final score of 4-3.

Gary Kinsey opened the scoring with 14:25 left in the first period giving Smithers a 1-0 lead going into the break.

Jordan Weir tied it up for the Rampage with the only goal of the second period.

After taking the lead back with an early goal from captain Randall Groot the Steelheads gave up three consecutive goals in the third period to go down 4-2. Two of those were from Weir to complete his hat trick.

Brendan Devries would make it three for the home team with just 24 seconds remaining, but it was too little too late.

The Steelheads managed to pelt Rampage goalie Tomoki Yoshizawa with 36 shots but he was up to the task.

Tyran Hunter stopped 40 Prince Rupert shots in the losing effort for Smithers.

This was the Rampage’s second away game of the season.

The Steelheads are now 1-2 on the season.

While the team didn’t win, the Civic Centre Arena was packed with fans happy to see the team back in action, with parking spilling out into the side streets around the game.

It was the first home Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL) game held in Smithers since the 2016-2017 CIHL season when the Steelheads last played.

The team won the CIHL championship in the 2015-2016 season.

The Steelheads have one more chance for revenge against the Rampage on Jan. 5 at the Civic Centre Arena in Smithers.

