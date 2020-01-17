Rupert Raiders prove themselves the Apex competitors

The elements were no problem for the Rupert Raiders last weekend as they fought their way to first place in the Apex Mountain Shootout Outdoor Hockey Tournament in Penticton.
The tournament started under frigid conditions, with a temperature of -14C for the Raiders first puck drop, a late night affair that started at 9:45 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 9.
The group battled through however, earning a 4-4 tie against the Ravens team to start things off. Friday’s game was shortened to just two periods due to a snowstorm, forcing Rupert into an early shootout that they would end up dropping to Flying V, following a 4-4 deadlock in regulation.
Saturday’s match was a 4-2 win for the Raiders over the Misfits, setting up a shot for the tournament title in Sunday’s deciding match.
For the fourth time in four games the Raiders put up four goals, but having once again allowed four as well meant they were back off to the shootout.
This time however, the Raiders were on the right side of the decision to score the dramatic tournament victory. Katrina Samaras locked things down in net to deny the opposing shooters and secure the win.
Trinity Stegavig and Tristan Repole delivered clutch goals in the final en route to the Prince Rupert victory.
Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial
Send Alex email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter