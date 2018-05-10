Prince Rupert Football Club hit the field on May 6 to prepare for their upcoming tournament in Kitwanga. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rupert Football Club gets the ball rolling

Prince Rupert is looking forward to its first tournament of the season in Kitwanga

Prince Rupert Football Club (PRFC) is getting warmed up as the summer soccer season approaches.

Approximately eight players from the men’s team were at the Charles Hays Secondary School soccer field on May 6 where they participated in an optional practice in preparation for a tournament in Kitwanga over the long weekend.

Ricky Deforge, the team’s head coach for the past three years, said team has been holding steady practices for approximately two months, and he is happy with their progress.

“It’s just been more about getting their legs ready and doing calisthenics work,” Deforge said. “Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, we’re working more on drilling and set plays.”

Deforge added he is looking to build on the teams defensive identity. PRFC typically plays a 4-4-2 formation, focusing on winning and controlling the ball on the ground, and looking to press on the counter attack to find scoring opportunities.

PRFC typically plays in five or six tournaments over the course of the summer including hosting their own event during Seafest in June. Last year, the team won two tournaments and was able to accomplish top-three finishes in the other tournaments they played in.

Deforge said the club’s numbers have grown over the past three years with the additions of out of town players and new players moving into town from places such as Greenville, the Lower Mainland and Saskatchewan. He said the diversity of the group helps to add to its playing style.

“It’s a good mix of guys,” he said.

