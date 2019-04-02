Rupert dancers qualify for provincials in May

Dancers from Spectrum City Dance will head to Chilliwack

Prince Rupert dancers competed at the 43rd Annual Prince George Dance Festival held on Mar. 15 – 22.

Dancers from Spectrum City Dance travelled to Prince George to take part in the event.

Competitors from Spectrum City Dance were awarded a total of 23 trophies and three dancers were selected for provincials. Nolan Robinson, Anna Nguyen and Evangeline Appollos-Briker will all be headed to Chilliwack in May for the B.C Provincial Festival.

At the Prince George Dance Festival dancers compete for prizes and placement in the provincials. Genres such as ballet, jazz, contemporary, modern, hip hop, song and dance and cultural specific acts are featured in the event.


