Rupert dancer heading to Poland for world championships

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert has a dancer competing globally and another won a prestigious bursary

Karlie Fudger and Kaia Jasckson from the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert perform “Hearts Harmony.” (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Dance Academy of Prince Rupert is full of talented young dancers, two of which recently received special honours.

One of Prince Rupert’s own is set to represent Canada at the World Dance Championships next December in Poland.

Karlie Fudger, 15, has been training at the Dance Academy of Prince Rupert since she was three years old and is one of 75 talented dancers from Western Canada to earn a spot on the team.

“It’s a big opportunity for me, its definitely the biggest thing I will ever do with my dance career,” she said.

She auditioned for the team in September and was announced as a member earlier in the week.

The championships in modern and contemporary dance are one of many competitions held throughout each year by the International Dancing Organization.

While Fudger is much like a Swiss Army Knife, trained in almost every discipline and style, she will be competing in jazz and ballet at the championships.

Another studio member at the Dance Academy is taking her dancing to the next level. Kaia Jackson has secured a scholarship through the Royal Academy of Dance.

READ MORE: Dance Academy of Prince Rupert hosts year-end showcase

Jackson was the recipient of the Fiona Campbell Examination Bursary.

Dancing teachers from across the planet nominate their students for the award each year, and only a select few are winners.

The importance of the award is not lost on young Jackson who is just 16 years old.

“I just wanted to enter just to see. I never thought I’d win it, because you know it’s a global thing,” Jackson said.

The money from the scholarship is used to pay for the dancer’s examinations, which one must pass in order to become a professional.

Jackson is currently working toward her Advanced 1 examination; if she passes she will be one test away from qualifying as a professional.

While neither dancer knows what’s next, they both know where it all started and how important the Dance Academy is.

“I’ve been dancing there since I was three, I can’t really see myself dancing anywhere else, its practically my home, the teachers here have taught me everything I know,” Fudger said.

Jackson’s mom Cindy Mah shows the same appreciation for the instructors at the academy.

“The teachers are amazing at the dance academy, Shannon Vallee, who’s been coaching Kaia, she has been wonderful.”

School Board appoint new chair

James Horne replaces Tina Last, who held the position for 13 years

Up to 20 cannabis stores possible in Prince Rupert

City planner said it’s ‘ludicrous’ to expect that many shops downtown

Prince Rupert to celebrate first Métis Awareness Week

Awareness week was proclaimed by Prince Rupert Mayor Lee Brain on Aug. 23

Wind warning for northwest B.C.

Environment Canada states 80-100 kilometre per hour winds expected until the afternoon

Prince Rupert war graves cleaned

Students from Conrad Elementary School cleaned Prince Rupert wargraves on Nov. 6

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

Commercial trucks banned from left lane of Coquihalla

B.C.’s Ministry of Transportation has introduced a new program that hopes to prevent accidents and closures on the Coquihalla Highway.

B.C. on track to record same number of overdose deaths as last year

128 people died of overdoses in September, bringing the total to more than 1,100 so far in 2018

B.C. firefighters rescue horse stuck in mud

‘It happens more often than you’d think,’ says deputy chief

Canadians more prepared for weather disaster than financial one: poll

RBC recommends people check their bank app as often as the weather app

B.C. dog owner sues after pet killed in beaver trap

A Kamloops man is suing the operator of a trapline north of the city after his dog died

Heading soccer balls can cause damage to brain cells: UBC study

Roughly 42 per cent of children in the country play soccer, according to statistics from Heritage Canada

Supreme Court hears case on migrant detainees’ rights to challenge incarceration

Currently, migrants who do not hold Canadian citizenship can only challenge detention through an immigration tribunal or a judicial review.

