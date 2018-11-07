The Prince Rupert curling club is ready to rock. (Newsroom/ The Northern View)

Rupert curling club open for 2018

After a brief delay to the season, the ice is ready for use

The Prince Rupert curling club has officially re-opened its doors for the 2018-2019 curling season.

The problem causing the delay was attributed to a faulty ammonia plant; a few small issues with the plant’s pump were the culprit.

Not wanting to risk a leak, the club had decided to take precautionary action and solve the problem before it became a major issue.

Luckily for the curling club, they don’t usually begin to get the ice ready for the season until September, meaning that the issues could be resolved and the rink opened before the brunt of the season.

REALTED: VIDEO — Rupert curlers throw cheer and drink beer

Following the ammonia pump problem there was another issue with the de-humidifying of the ice sheets, but according to Dawson, that has also been cleared up.

But after some work, the club is back in business and curling club member Danny Dawson couldn’t be happier,

“We are ready for the full season, and we are in full swing.”

The club had to cancel a few of its early season bonspiels due to the closure, but Dawson said nothing major was missed.

“Just a few smaller, one-day bonspiels were cancelled.”

READ MORE: Curling tournaments cancelled for ammonia safety upgrades


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
