Jamie Komadina, Pippa Burgin, Shannon Lough, Erin Mutrie and Ellen Christison take a picture together after the 2018 Tyhee Lake triathlon. (Submitted photo)

Rupert contingent competes in Tyhee Lake Triathlon

Three women from Prince Rupert finished the Olympic distance triathlon in under three hours

Eleven athletes from Prince Rupert made the trip to Telkwa, B.C. where they competed in the annual Tyhee Lake triathlon.

The weather stayed hot and dry for the entire event as several of the athletes posted competitive overall times.

Prince Rupert athlete, Erin Mutrie, was second overall in the Olympic distance female open category with a total time of 2:56:18. Cheryl Paavola finished third in the masters female sprint distance category with a total time of 1:41:47. Landon Franes finished first overall in the try-a-tri category (ages 12-16) with a total time of 0:47:37. Ellen Christison finished first overall in the female open duathlon event with a time of 1:59:03.

Full results:

Olympic distance female open

Jamie Komadina – 2:59:15

Shannon Lough – 2:59:15

Jessica Gibson – 3:27:48

Olympic distance male open

Matthew Allen – 3:52:08

Duathlon female open

Pippa Burgin – 2:19:20

Sprint distance male open

Corey Last – 1:39:22


