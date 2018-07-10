Rupert contingent competes in Tyhee Lake Triathlon

Eleven athletes from Prince Rupert made the trip to Telkwa, B.C. where they competed in the annual Tyhee Lake triathlon.
The weather stayed hot and dry for the entire event as several of the athletes posted competitive overall times.
Prince Rupert athlete, Erin Mutrie, was second overall in the Olympic distance female open category with a total time of 2:56:18. Cheryl Paavola finished third in the masters female sprint distance category with a total time of 1:41:47. Landon Franes finished first overall in the try-a-tri category (ages 12-16) with a total time of 0:47:37. Ellen Christison finished first overall in the female open duathlon event with a time of 1:59:03.
matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
