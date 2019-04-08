Rupert athletes at the We Scrum as One event

Indigenous athletes took part event in Vancouver and get to watch the Rugby 7s

Kassidy Bryant with a try at the We Scrum as One event held in Vancouver Mar. 7 - 10. (Photo credit: Judy Teasdale)

Two Prince Rupert Indigenous athletes attended the We Scrum as One event held in Vancouver over the Mar. 7 to 10 weekend.

Kassidy Bryant attended with her dad Jason Wilson and David Delil attended with family member Elijah Washington.

The event was held alongside the Vancouver HSBC Rugby 7s tournament and over 30 Indigenous youth athletes from communities across B.C. joined this year. It was a significant opportunity for both of the Prince Rupert athletes and they both attended the first day of the Vancouver 7s Tournament.

The We Scrum as One initiative is in its third year and hosted by the HSBC Indigenous Canadian Employee Resource Group, a program that promotes and supports a diverse and inclusive environment at HSBC Bank.

The young athletes received training at a rugby skills clinic run by high-level coaches and top athletes from the Rugby 7s tour including Ben Ryan, Olympic gold medal winning coach, and John Moonlight, retired Canadian Captain and World Cup participant. After training, the youth athletes participated in a group dinner followed by a panel discussion with elite athletes Dallas Soonias, Jamie Thibeault, Ghislain Landry and John Moonlight.

Kassidy Bryant and David Delil at the We Scrum as One event held in Vancouver Mar. 7 - 10. (Photo credit: Judy Teasdale)

Youth rugby players enjoy the HSBC Hot Seat at the HSBC Canada Sevens tournament alongside HSBC Bank Canada’s President and CEO, Sandra Stuart and members of HSBC’s Indigenous Canadian Employee Resource Group (ICErg) (left to right): Stewart Wilkinson (ICErg Committee Member), Emely Baker (ICErg Co-Chair), David Delill (Youth Rugby Athlete), Kassidy Bryant (Youth Rugby Athlete), Jason Wilson (Chaperone), Elijah Washington (Chaperone), Sandra Stuart (President and CEO, HSBC Bank Canada) (Photo credit: Emely Baker)