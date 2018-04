Team “Tears to HOPE” ran in the Vancouver Sun Run in honour of murdered and missing Indigenous women

Team “Tears to HOPE “ ran the Vancouver Sun Run in honour of the MMIWG, particularly in remembrance of Tamara Chipman. The team included seven members of Tamara’s family including her son Jaden, and three close family friends. In back is Jaden Parker, Hyla McQuaid, Ron Bartlett, Kevin Brown and Randy Brown. In front is Steph Radek, Birgitte Bartlett, Lorna Brown, Jen Brown, and Matt Brown. (Submitted photo)

