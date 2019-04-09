Runners brave the rain for Rupert’s Half Marathon and 8K

VIDEO: Athletes took part in the first organized running race on Sunday, April 7

Inclement weather did not deter runners from taking part in the 37th annual Prince Rupert Half Marathon and 8K run on Sunday, April 7.

“I think the runners are much happier now that the rain has stopped and the wind has died down,” said Amy Wakelin, registrar for the Rupert Runners and race director. “Everybody is pretty excited and we have a huge group from our Learn To Run program.”

READ MORE: Over 170 runners took part of the St. Patrick’s Day Run in Terrace

Race events held were an 8km run, half-marathon and half-marathon-relay. The course took runners out along the Highway 16 to a pylon marker for the 8km runners. Half-marathon runners would undertake a 2.1-kilometre run and turn around at Galloway Rapids.

“Some runners are posting pretty impressive times. We had two runners plus a relayer that turned around at 47 minutes, which is pretty fast,” Wakelin said on the performance of some of the runners.

“We have a great running club here in Prince Rupert and we are always looking for runners.”

READ MORE: Rupert Runners kick off the season

Race Results:

The women’s 8km under 40 was won by Marcie LeBlanc who posted a time of 00:40.00, while Shelly Sims posted 01:01.21 in the women’s 40-49 and Virginia Bravo posted 01:03.49 in the 50-59 age category.

In the men’s division, Brian Andrew took first place in the 8km under 40 with 00:38.49 and James Warburton finished in a time of 00:52.47 in the 40-49 age category and Aaron Sims posted 00:47.50 to win the men’s 50-59 category. Men’s 60+ was won by Kurt Schlegel with a time of 01:08.00.

Ashleigh Lockhart won the women’s half-marathon with 01:56.22 and Frazer Bjornson won the men’s half-marathon with 01:23.40. A special award was handed to Aiden Bremner who posted a time of 01:55.42.

The women’s relay event was won by Barb Sankey and Doreen McKay with a time of 02:32.15 and the men’s relayers, Joe Pelltier and Brent Webb posted a time of 01:31.46. Mixed relay event was won by Katherine Sullivan and Derek Flynn with a finish time of 01:37.38.



gareth.millroy@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter