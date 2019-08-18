Sean Duke shows off the skills that earned him a spot on the national team from 2009-16. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

VIDEO: Rugby summer scrimmages get a professional touch

Former national team members hit the field with local players during weekly games

Prince Rupert Middle School has been home to a series of fun and informal rugby scrimmages over the past few weeks, giving anyone interested in the sport the opportunity to come out and give it a try.

Recently, participants have enjoyed the opportunity to go up against a pair of former Canadian national team players, with John Phelan and Sean Duke stopping by to play while they are in Prince Rupert.

The group gets together at PRMS every Tuesday and Thursday evening at 6 p.m. Phelan and Duke spoke about their background with rugby, and their impressions of the game here in town.

Professional and former Canadian national team players John Phelan and Sean Duke have been stopping by the local rugby scrimmages this summer. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The get togethers draw a solid crowd each week. Anyone is welcome to head down and give the sport a try. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter
Alex Kurial 
