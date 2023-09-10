Rose Holkestad five-peats as Rupert Ladies golf champion

At the end of 36 holes at the Prince Rupert Golf Club (PRGC) Club Championship there was one very familiar name and one not-so-familiar one at the top of the ladies’ and men’s leaderboards.
On the women’s side, Rose Holkestad eclipsed the field Sept. 9 and 10 for her fifth consecutive title.
Holkestad carded rounds of 82 and 88 for a total of 170 to win the championship over Janet Sheppard at 186.
In the men’s division, it was a first-timer who put his name in the history books.
Derek Ridgeway’s 157 total was six strokes better than Raymond Green’s 163 to give him the title of 2023’s best golfer.
Greens’ 76 on Sunday, the low round of the weekend, was actually one-stroke better than Ridgeway’s opening round of 77, but he had already shot himself out of the winner’s circle with an 87 on Saturday. He did, however, win first low gross in the men’s First Flight.
On the net side of the men’s championship, Teru Yamamoto shot a blistering 7-under par 133 (181 gross) for first place overall.
First low net honours in the First Flight went to Dave Uppal with a 139 ((169) gross)
First low gross in the second flight went to David Pham with a 180 and first low net honours were Rob Basso’s with a 139 (183 gross.
PRGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS
Men’s overall low gross champion
Derek Ridgeway – 157
Mens overall low net
Teru Yamamoto – 133 (181 gross)
MENS FIRST FLIGHT
First gross
Raymond Greens – 163
Second gross
George Negru – 166
First net
Dave Uppal – 139 (169 gross)
Second net
Terry Kruger – 147 (167 gross)
MENS SECOND FLIGHT
First gross
David Pham – 180
Second gross
Mark Mastroianni – 185
First net
Rob Basso -139 (183 gross)
Second net
Brad Whittles -143 (203 gross)
MEN’S FINAL ROUND LAP PRIZES
(Given to the golfer who showed the greatest improvement over the first round)
First Flight
Andrew Schaeffer – 79 (Round 1 – 99)
Second Flight
Thom Barker – 87 (Round 1 – 100)
Ladies overall low gross champion
Rose Holkestad – 170
Ladies overall low net
Margaret Chan – 152 (216 gross)
Ladies second gross
Janet Sheppard – 186
Ladies second net
Carol Schaeffer -158 (220 gross)