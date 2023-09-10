Rose Holkestad five-peats as Rupert Ladies golf champion

Prince Rupert Golf Club pro Shawn Fagan, left, congratulates 2023 club champion Derek Ridgeway following his win on Sept. 10 at the Prince Rupert Golf Course. (Thom Barker/Black Press Media)

At the end of 36 holes at the Prince Rupert Golf Club (PRGC) Club Championship there was one very familiar name and one not-so-familiar one at the top of the ladies’ and men’s leaderboards.

On the women’s side, Rose Holkestad eclipsed the field Sept. 9 and 10 for her fifth consecutive title.

Holkestad carded rounds of 82 and 88 for a total of 170 to win the championship over Janet Sheppard at 186.

In the men’s division, it was a first-timer who put his name in the history books.

Derek Ridgeway’s 157 total was six strokes better than Raymond Green’s 163 to give him the title of 2023’s best golfer.

Greens’ 76 on Sunday, the low round of the weekend, was actually one-stroke better than Ridgeway’s opening round of 77, but he had already shot himself out of the winner’s circle with an 87 on Saturday. He did, however, win first low gross in the men’s First Flight.

On the net side of the men’s championship, Teru Yamamoto shot a blistering 7-under par 133 (181 gross) for first place overall.

First low net honours in the First Flight went to Dave Uppal with a 139 ((169) gross)

First low gross in the second flight went to David Pham with a 180 and first low net honours were Rob Basso’s with a 139 (183 gross.

PRGC CLUB CHAMPIONSHIP RESULTS

Men’s overall low gross champion

Derek Ridgeway – 157

Mens overall low net

Teru Yamamoto – 133 (181 gross)

MENS FIRST FLIGHT

First gross

Raymond Greens – 163

Second gross

George Negru – 166

First net

Dave Uppal – 139 (169 gross)

Second net

Terry Kruger – 147 (167 gross)

MENS SECOND FLIGHT

First gross

David Pham – 180

Second gross

Mark Mastroianni – 185

First net

Rob Basso -139 (183 gross)

Second net

Brad Whittles -143 (203 gross)

MEN’S FINAL ROUND LAP PRIZES

(Given to the golfer who showed the greatest improvement over the first round)

First Flight

Andrew Schaeffer – 79 (Round 1 – 99)

Second Flight

Thom Barker – 87 (Round 1 – 100)

Ladies overall low gross champion

Rose Holkestad – 170

Ladies overall low net

Margaret Chan – 152 (216 gross)

Ladies second gross

Janet Sheppard – 186

Ladies second net

Carol Schaeffer -158 (220 gross)