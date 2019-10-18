National Newspaper Week ramps up with the Prince Rupert Rampage. Newspapers matter “because local newspapers get our story out and we really appreciate it,” said Kory Movold, captain of the Rampage. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Jared Carter, number 25 for the Rampage, taking the shot. (Jenna Cocullo / The Northern View)

Return of the Rampage, and more Prince Rupert weekend sports briefs

Snooker season has started at the Legion, with five matches already in the books

Return of the Rampage

The Rampage are back on the ice this weekend for another doubleheader of games. On Friday they will head down to Kitimat to play the Ice Demons at 7:30 p.m. Kitimat is winless through two games following a 7-5 loss to the Williams Lake Stampeders. Saturday sees Prince Rupert return home to host the newly returned to the CIHL Hazelton Bulldogs, who are also seeking their first win. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. Prince Rupert sits atop the league at 3-0, along with the Terrace River Kings who sport the same record.

Minor Hockey

On Saturday and Sunday Prince Rupert’s Midget team will play games against Midget teams from Terrace. Puck drop on Saturday’s game is 1:15 p.m., with a 9 a.m. start on Sunday.

WATCH AND READ MORE: Weir’s hat trick wins Rampage first game of season

Snooker season has started at the Legion, with five matches already in the books. The Legion team holds the top spot with 24 points off a 2-0 record. The Sharks have claimed 19 points on a 1-1 record, while H&W are also 1-1 with 15 points. Tyee has six points and an 0-2 record. Wayne White has been the top shooter in the league, with the Legion member winning all six of his frames so far. Fellow Legion mates Steve Drozd, Alvin Alexcee and Bernie Alexander have the next highest frame records at 4-1, as does Sharks member Johnny Lu. Tomm Tims of the Sharks has the high run score on the season so far with 20. The Legion have a pair of games coming up, first against the Sharks on Thursday before playing H&W on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Local Legion cueing up support for snooker

