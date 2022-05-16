Results from the 32nd BC annual Dance Competition

More than 600 performances throughout the week

Roaring 20s - Emotion, Prince Rupert Demi Character group at the showcase gala for the BC Annual Dance Competition on May 6. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

The BC Annual Dance Competition (BCADC) saw more than 200 dancers feature fancy footwork during the week-long competition which ended with a showcase gala on May 6.

The packed auditorium of the Lester Centre seated more than 535 ticket holders to watch the finalists in the 604 performance completion.

“The Jazz Production board worked tirelessly to make this a ‘competition with a difference’ and event to be remembered, Theresa Mackereth, the event organizer said.

“The members were at the Lester Centre from morning to night leaving only to go to work and take care of family affairs. I cannot begin to express my appreciation and admiration for their dedication to the BCADC.”

The competition in its 32-year hosted dancers from across the province.

“We are the competition with a difference,” Mackereth said, adding the non-profit contest gives away more than $60,000 per year in awards to young dancers. “We give away more than some of the major competitions.”

“It was a week of unbelievable talent complete with truly happy competitors excited to be together and performing live,” she said. “Parents watched their children with some tears and lots of pride, and an appreciative audience caught the spirit of this wonderful event.”

Performer of the Year

Junior Performer of the Year

Hope Misner: Art in Motion, Terrace

Intermediate Performer of the Year

Claire Westerlaken: Judy Russells Enchainment Dance Studio, Prince George

Senior Performer of the Year

Taylor Jackson: Dance Academy of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert

Large Group Results

Hip Hop Group – open

1st The Search – Performers North

2nd Where They From – Performers North

Jazz Group – 12 and under

1st No Money – Contemporary Collective

2nd Got a Feeling – E-Motion

Lyrical Group – open

1st Dream On – Contemporary Collective

2nd Somebody to Love – Dance Unlimited

Modern Group – open

1st MOD-Dance Unlimited

2nd Marathon – Northwest Dance Arts

Contemporary Group – open

1st Meditate – Northwest Dance Arts

2nd Nemesis – Performers North

Demi Character Group – 13 and up

1st La Classe de Ballet – Performers North

2nd Roaring 20’s – E-Motion

3rd Ville Nouveau – Performers North

Demi Character Group – 12 and under

1st All Aboard – E-Motion

2nd Dance of the Gypsies – Contemporary Collective

Musical Theatre Group – 13 and up

1st Dirty Laundry – Performers North

2nd Transylvania Mania – Performers North

Tap Group – open

1st Milk – Performers North

2nd Hey – E-Motion

Variety Group – 13 and up

1st That’s the Story of my Life-E-Motion

2nd A Musical-Dance Unlimited

Variety Group – 12 and under

1st Saturday – Contemporary Collective

2nd This is Halloween – Dance Unlimited

Jazz Group – 13 and up

1st Kiss – E-Motion

2nd Mutant Brain – Contemporary Collective

Musical Theatre Group – 12 and under

1st This is Me – Dance Unlimited

2nd Oh the Thinks you can Think! – Performers North

Classical Ballet Group – 13 and up

1st Euphoric – E-Motion

2nd Fleurs de Paris – Performers North

Classical Ballet Group 12 and under

1st Classique – Contemporary Collective

2nd Primevere – Performers North

2022 BCADC Special Awards and Scholarships

Adjudicator’s choice award – 12 and under $150

Valentina Protheroe

Adjudicator’s Choice Award – 13 and up $150

Kayla Main

William Murray Memorial Scholarship $500

Kayla Main

The Showboat Award $300

Nathania Marie Cam

Bound for Broadway – 10 and under $50

Emaline Hanna

Bound for Broadway – 15 and 16 $75

Ella Neibergall

Bound for Broadway – 15 to 18 $125

Tyler Meany

Most Promising Dancer – 12 and under $200

Grace Robinson

Most Promising Prince Rupert Dancer – 13 and up $300

Karlie Fudger

Samantha Budnisky Memorial Award $300

Tallulah Mackereth

Jessica Mokryzycki Memorial Award $200

Erica Leblanc

Madeline Korkosy Memorial Award $200

Taylor Jackson

Mary Lester Variety Award – 12 and under $50

Coral Fitzsimmons

Mary Lester Variety Award – 13 and up $100

Kendall Hamel

Mary Lester Variety Group Award $200

“It’s A Musical” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert

Cooks Jewelers Ballet Award (watch) $400 value

Claire Westerlaken

Margaret Kinney Memorial Award $100

Mia Lamb

Kimberley Truong Award “Heart on the Floor Award” $200

Hope Misner

Johan Woodland Memorial Award $200

Brielle Hamlin

Nicole Cote Memorial Award – 13 and up $200

Hannah Swanson

Rylan Ciccone Memorial Award – 12 and under $300

Isabella Gibson

Summer School Scholarships

Art In Motion Summer School Scholarship 12 and under $525

Claire McCaffery

Art In Motion Summer School Scholarship 13 and up $525

Nolan Robinson

Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer Scholarship 12 and under $440

Valen Von Den Steinen

Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer School Scholarship 13 to 15 $440

Edan Jairus Tadiaman

Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer School Scholarship 16 to 18 $660

Shayla Aubichon

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Junior Summer School Scholarship $350

Addison Liu

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Intermediate Summer School Scholarship $450

Chase Warmerdam

Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Senior Summer School Scholarship $450

Jenna Leruez

K-J Millar | Editor and Multimedia Journalist

email

