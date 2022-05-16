Results from the 32nd BC annual Dance Competition

The BC Annual Dance Competition (BCADC) saw more than 200 dancers feature fancy footwork during the week-long competition which ended with a showcase gala on May 6.
The packed auditorium of the Lester Centre seated more than 535 ticket holders to watch the finalists in the 604 performance completion.
“The Jazz Production board worked tirelessly to make this a ‘competition with a difference’ and event to be remembered, Theresa Mackereth, the event organizer said.
“The members were at the Lester Centre from morning to night leaving only to go to work and take care of family affairs. I cannot begin to express my appreciation and admiration for their dedication to the BCADC.”
The competition in its 32-year hosted dancers from across the province.
“We are the competition with a difference,” Mackereth said, adding the non-profit contest gives away more than $60,000 per year in awards to young dancers. “We give away more than some of the major competitions.”
“It was a week of unbelievable talent complete with truly happy competitors excited to be together and performing live,” she said. “Parents watched their children with some tears and lots of pride, and an appreciative audience caught the spirit of this wonderful event.”
Performer of the Year
Junior Performer of the Year
Hope Misner: Art in Motion, Terrace
Intermediate Performer of the Year
Claire Westerlaken: Judy Russells Enchainment Dance Studio, Prince George
Senior Performer of the Year
Taylor Jackson: Dance Academy of Prince Rupert, Prince Rupert
Large Group Results
Hip Hop Group – open
1st The Search – Performers North
2nd Where They From – Performers North
Jazz Group – 12 and under
1st No Money – Contemporary Collective
2nd Got a Feeling – E-Motion
Lyrical Group – open
1st Dream On – Contemporary Collective
2nd Somebody to Love – Dance Unlimited
Modern Group – open
1st MOD-Dance Unlimited
2nd Marathon – Northwest Dance Arts
Contemporary Group – open
1st Meditate – Northwest Dance Arts
2nd Nemesis – Performers North
Demi Character Group – 13 and up
1st La Classe de Ballet – Performers North
2nd Roaring 20’s – E-Motion
3rd Ville Nouveau – Performers North
Demi Character Group – 12 and under
1st All Aboard – E-Motion
2nd Dance of the Gypsies – Contemporary Collective
Musical Theatre Group – 13 and up
1st Dirty Laundry – Performers North
2nd Transylvania Mania – Performers North
Tap Group – open
1st Milk – Performers North
2nd Hey – E-Motion
Variety Group – 13 and up
1st That’s the Story of my Life-E-Motion
2nd A Musical-Dance Unlimited
Variety Group – 12 and under
1st Saturday – Contemporary Collective
2nd This is Halloween – Dance Unlimited
Jazz Group – 13 and up
1st Kiss – E-Motion
2nd Mutant Brain – Contemporary Collective
Musical Theatre Group – 12 and under
1st This is Me – Dance Unlimited
2nd Oh the Thinks you can Think! – Performers North
Classical Ballet Group – 13 and up
1st Euphoric – E-Motion
2nd Fleurs de Paris – Performers North
Classical Ballet Group 12 and under
1st Classique – Contemporary Collective
2nd Primevere – Performers North
2022 BCADC Special Awards and Scholarships
Adjudicator’s choice award – 12 and under $150
Valentina Protheroe
Adjudicator’s Choice Award – 13 and up $150
Kayla Main
William Murray Memorial Scholarship $500
Kayla Main
The Showboat Award $300
Nathania Marie Cam
Bound for Broadway – 10 and under $50
Emaline Hanna
Bound for Broadway – 15 and 16 $75
Ella Neibergall
Bound for Broadway – 15 to 18 $125
Tyler Meany
Most Promising Dancer – 12 and under $200
Grace Robinson
Most Promising Prince Rupert Dancer – 13 and up $300
Karlie Fudger
Samantha Budnisky Memorial Award $300
Tallulah Mackereth
Jessica Mokryzycki Memorial Award $200
Erica Leblanc
Madeline Korkosy Memorial Award $200
Taylor Jackson
Mary Lester Variety Award – 12 and under $50
Coral Fitzsimmons
Mary Lester Variety Award – 13 and up $100
Kendall Hamel
Mary Lester Variety Group Award $200
“It’s A Musical” Dance Academy of Prince Rupert
Cooks Jewelers Ballet Award (watch) $400 value
Claire Westerlaken
Margaret Kinney Memorial Award $100
Mia Lamb
Kimberley Truong Award “Heart on the Floor Award” $200
Hope Misner
Johan Woodland Memorial Award $200
Brielle Hamlin
Nicole Cote Memorial Award – 13 and up $200
Hannah Swanson
Rylan Ciccone Memorial Award – 12 and under $300
Isabella Gibson
Summer School Scholarships
Art In Motion Summer School Scholarship 12 and under $525
Claire McCaffery
Art In Motion Summer School Scholarship 13 and up $525
Nolan Robinson
Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer Scholarship 12 and under $440
Valen Von Den Steinen
Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer School Scholarship 13 to 15 $440
Edan Jairus Tadiaman
Chance to Dance Spectrum City Dance Summer School Scholarship 16 to 18 $660
Shayla Aubichon
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Junior Summer School Scholarship $350
Addison Liu
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Intermediate Summer School Scholarship $450
Chase Warmerdam
Dance Academy of Prince Rupert Senior Summer School Scholarship $450
Jenna Leruez
