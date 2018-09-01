Rampage season schedule set

The Rampage the Kitimat Ice Demons in their first home game Oct. 6

Tyler Ostrom shakes hand with Kurtis Bond at the end of game two between the Rampage and Williams Lake on Feb. 3, 2018. The Rampage open the 2018-2019 season on the road in Kitimat on Sep. 29. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

The Prince Rupert Rampage’s bid to conquer the Central Interior Hockey League (CIHL), and redeem last year’s first-round playoff exit will officially begin on Sep. 29.

The league finalized and released its schedule for the 2018-2019 season this week after months of waiting for teams to confirm their participation.

The Kitimat Ice Demons were the last team to finalize their entry in early, and their return ensures that all five teams from last year will be competing again in a 16-game schedule.

“We’re really happy with that,” said Ron German, president of the CIHL. “It’s great, it’s good not to lose a team.”

The Prince Rupert Rampage’s season begins Sep. 29 on the road in Kitimat where they will look to avoid a repeat of last years 4-3 overtime loss to the Ice Demons.

The Rampage’s next game will be another road game on Oct. 5 against their heated rivals and reigning CIHL champion Terrace River Kings. Last season, the two teams played each other evenly, going 2-2-1 on the season, including a critical 8-5 victory on Jan. 20 which helped extend a four-game winning streak for the Rampage to end the season.

The team will return to Prince Rupert on Oct. 6 where they will host the Ice Demons once again in their home opener.

On Nov. 17 and 18, the Rampage will make their first extended road trip of the season to Williams Lake and Quesnel where they will take on the Stampeders and the Kangaroos.

The Rampage will look to continue their winning ways against the Kangaroos, whom they beat twice last season. Prince Rupert struggle much more against the veteran, disciplined Stampeders who beat the Rampage twice in their three regular season games, and eliminated the team from the playoffs last year in a two-game sweep.

Full Schedule:

Saturday September 29: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Kitimat Ice Demons

Friday October 5: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Terrace River Kings

Saturday October 6: Kitimat Ice Demons @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Saturday October 20: Quesnel Kangaroos @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Friday October 26: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Terrace River Kings

Saturday October 27: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Kitimat Ice Demons

Saturday November 10: Terrace River Kings @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Saturday November 17: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Williams Lake Stampeders

Sunday November 18: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Quesnel Kangaroos

Saturday December 8: Kitimat Ice Demons @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Friday December 14: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Kitimat Ice Demons

Saturday December 15: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Terrace River Kings

Friday January 18: Prince Rupert Rampage @ Kitimat Ice Demons

Saturday January 19: Terrace River Kings @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Saturday January 26: Williams Lake Stampeders @ Prince Rupert Rampage

Sunday January 27: Quesnel Kangaroos @ Prince Rupert Rampage



