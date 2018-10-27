Kory Movold takes the faceoff on Sept. 30 2017 during the Prince Rupert Rampage’s game against the Kitimat Ice Demons. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rampage Remain Perfect

The Rampage remain perfect after an 8-5 win against Kitimat.

By: Nick Laws

The undefeated season for the Rampage continues. Last night the team went into Terrace and trounced the River Kings 8-5.

With the win, the Rampage have vaulted themselves to the top of the league standings, where they currently sit in a tie with the Williams Lake Stampeders. Prince Rupert will look to take sole possession of first place tonight against the Kitimat Ice Demons.

The game will be a matchup of David versus Goliath; the winless underdog Ice Demons going toe-to-toe with the undefeated powerhouse Prince Rupert.

The Rampage have won their first five games while the Ice Demons have yet to register a win after going 0-6 to start the year.

READ MORE: Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Despite the clear mismatch in the standings Rampage head coach Roger Atchison says that the team needs to watch out for Kitimat and warns not to take their floundering opponent too lightly.

“If we go into Kitimat expecting to win they are going to send us home with our tails between our legs.”

The last time these two teams met Prince Rupert dominated winning by a score of 11-3. It was a big night for Rupert as eight players on the team recorded at least two points.

Jared Meers had a special night, as he was able to score a hat trick and add two assists en route to a five-point night.

Rampage goalie Brett Roth was also fantastic that night, facing a bombardment of 50 shots and turning away all but three of them.

The puck will drop on tonight’s game is 7:30 in Kitimat.

RELATED: Rampage Dominate in Season Opener


nick.laws@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Northern B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Just Posted

Northern B.C. teacher starts kickboxing class to combat poor attendance

Dane Waldal, a teacher at C.H.S.S in Prince Rupert started a program during the school’s “flex” period

Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Prince Rupert CIHL team look to continue their undefeated season in Terrace against the River Kings

Coast Tsimshian Academy principal fired after financial irregularities discovered

Kelly Rambeau was terminated from his position at the academy

New cell service coming to Highway of Tears

Witset was the only First Nation along Hwy 16 still without full cell service.

Prince Rupert and Terrace RCMP seize cocaine and cash in joint drug bust

Two men were arrested in the joint investigation

Fashion Fridays: Hacks for organizing your closet

Kim XO lets you know how to take back control of your closet during Fashion Fridays on the Black Press Media Network

Delivering the paper as a family

The Northern View is looking for newspaper carriers in Prince Rupert, join our team today

United Steelworkers in B.C. Interior return strike vote

Job action could affect 3,500 union members across three locals in Kelowna, Kamloops and Kootenays

B.C. man who lost his home to a fire says it was caused by a cosmetic mirror

Wayne Trenholm wants to warn others of the danger

Cannabis trade show exhibitors hopeful for Canadian industry’s future

The products on display provided potential investors and current stakeholders with information on the state of the industry

Snowfall warning issued for stretch of Highway 3

Fifteen to 20 centimetres of snow is expected to fall along the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass

How much money do you need to live the life you truly desire?

An Edward Jones survey suggests that $300,000 a year in pre-tax income is what Canadians need for a care-free lifestyle

UPDATE: At least 10 people killed in shooting at Pittsburgh synagogue

The shooting was reported near the Tree of Life Synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighbourhood

Judicial recount set for Monday following tie vote for mayor in Peachland

Incumbent Mayor Cindy Fortin and challenger Harry Gough are tied with 804 votes each following last week’s election

Most Read