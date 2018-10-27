The Rampage remain perfect after an 8-5 win against Kitimat.

By: Nick Laws

The undefeated season for the Rampage continues. Last night the team went into Terrace and trounced the River Kings 8-5.

With the win, the Rampage have vaulted themselves to the top of the league standings, where they currently sit in a tie with the Williams Lake Stampeders. Prince Rupert will look to take sole possession of first place tonight against the Kitimat Ice Demons.

The game will be a matchup of David versus Goliath; the winless underdog Ice Demons going toe-to-toe with the undefeated powerhouse Prince Rupert.

The Rampage have won their first five games while the Ice Demons have yet to register a win after going 0-6 to start the year.

READ MORE: Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Despite the clear mismatch in the standings Rampage head coach Roger Atchison says that the team needs to watch out for Kitimat and warns not to take their floundering opponent too lightly.

“If we go into Kitimat expecting to win they are going to send us home with our tails between our legs.”

The last time these two teams met Prince Rupert dominated winning by a score of 11-3. It was a big night for Rupert as eight players on the team recorded at least two points.

Jared Meers had a special night, as he was able to score a hat trick and add two assists en route to a five-point night.

Rampage goalie Brett Roth was also fantastic that night, facing a bombardment of 50 shots and turning away all but three of them.

The puck will drop on tonight’s game is 7:30 in Kitimat.

RELATED: Rampage Dominate in Season Opener



nick.laws@thenorthernview.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter