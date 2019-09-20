Rampage ready for new CIHL season

Puck drop is all set for the Prince Rupert Rampage on Saturday night as they welcome the Smithers Steelheads to town for the opening game of the 2019-20 season.
Fans will want to be in their seats by 7 p.m., as in addition to seeing their hometown squad they will get the first look at the newly added Smithers team. Along with the Hazelton Bulldogs, the pair of expansion teams bumped the Canadian Interior Hockey League (CIHL) up to seven teams this season.
|The 2019-20 Prince Rupert Rampage. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The Rampage went 9-6-1 last season, going to the playoffs for the fourth season in a row. They would make semi-finals for the third year in a row, ultimately falling to the rival Terrace River Kings however. Prince Rupert still went to the provincial championship, the Coy Cup, on account of other teams dropping out of the competition, but found themselves in tough suffering losses to the Fort St. John Flyers and Williams Lake Stampeders.
Forward Judd Repole led the league in scoring last season with 12 goals and 26 assists, and the team will be leaning on him heavily once again this year. Repole was selected as CIHL MVP for his efforts.
|Rampage players keep their eye on the puck during practice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
|(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
Tyler Ostrom proved to be a real two-way player, the defenceman locking things down on the blue line while also finishing second in points with 23. He was voted top defencemen in the league at year’s end.
The crease will be defended by the duo of Tomoki Yoshizawa and Devon Gerrits, who returns to the team after a two year hiatus. At the helm once again will be the reliable Roger Atchison.
|(Alex Kurial / The Northern View)
The 16 game season will begin on Saturday, and wrap up on Feb. 1, after which playoffs will begin.
2019-20 Rampage Roster
1 – Tomoki Yoshizawa – Goalie
5 – Marcus Atchison – Defence
6 – Jacob Santurbano – Defence
9 – Thomas Robinson – Forward
11 – Jean-Luc Rendell-Fournier – Forward
12 – Kale Burns – Forward
13 – Teal Burns – Forward
14 – Jared Meers – Forward
16 – Jordan Weir – Forward
18 – Judd Repole – Forward
19 – Koltin Chasse – Forward
20 – Hayden Long – Defence
22 – Cody Cringan – Forward
25 – Jared Carter – Forward
28 – Kory Movold – Forward
29 – Devon Gerrits – Goalie
61 – Teryn Archer – Forward
71 – Jeremy Boot – Forward
74 – Cole Morris – Forward
77 – Tyler Ostrom – Defence
88 – Graeme Lodge – Defence
91 – Cole Atchison – Forward
94 – Wade Cline – Defence
Head Coach – Roger Atchison
General Manager – Ron German
