The Rampage play for their playoff lives tonight against the Terrace River Kings. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rampage playing to keep their season alive

The Rampage are currently down 1-0 in their series against the Terrace River Kings

The Prince Rupert Rampage are playing with their season on the line tonight.

The Rampage will take on the Terrace River Kings in the second game of their three game series tonight at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena.

The Rampage enter the game down 1-0 in the series after losing a tight game to the River Kings 5-4 in Terrace.

If necessary, game three of the series will take place on Sunday at 1 p.m. at the Civic Centre arena.

