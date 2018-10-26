Tyler Ostrom fights for the puck on the break against the Terrace River Kings on Jan. 20, 2017. The two teams will square off again tonight in Terrace. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rampage open first of back-to-back in Terrace

Prince Rupert CIHL team look to continue their undefeated season in Terrace against the River Kings

By Nick Laws

The Rampage head east this weekend as they look to continue their hot start to the 2018 season.

After starting the season with four straight wins the Prince Rupert Rampage are looking for more tonight as they visit the Terrace River Kings.

Despite the winning streak Rampage head coach Roger Atchison said the team needs to get back to basics against a team stronger than their record would suggest.

“We are going to have to play a hard 60 minutes of hockey. Terrace is tough, and they have got a lot of team speed. So our defence is going to be key,” Atchison said.

Rampage are second only in the league to the Williams Lake Stampeders, who have won their first five games. But with a win tonight Rupert can tie them for the league lead with 10 points.

The last time these two teams have played, the Rampage trailed 4-3 heading into the third before exploding for five goals and taking the game 8-7.

RELATED: Rampage beat River Kings, start season 2-0

Judd Repole had three points that night, and Atchison hopes to lean on him again tonight.

“A guy I am looking to be an impact player tonight is Repole.”

While Prince Rupert may have the advantage in the standings, the most dangerous player on the ice may, in fact, belong to the River Kings. Colin Bell is third in the league in scoring so far this season racking up 12 points in just four games.

On the Prince Rupert side of the ice, both Repole and Jared Meers share the team lead with 10 points apiece in four games played.

After Terrace, the Rampage are right back at it Saturday with a game against the winless Kitimat Ice Demons.

Puck drop is at 8:15 p.m. tonight and for those staying at home and watching the game can be seen on CityWest community channels 10 and 310.

READ MORE: Hot Start leads Rampage to third straight victory


newsroom@thenorthernview.com
