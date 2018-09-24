Rampage kicking off the season

The Rampage season is about to kick off as the team matches up this weekend against the Kitimat Ice Demons on Sept. 19 in Kitimat.

The Rampage will be looking to get off to a better start this year than they did in the 2017-2018 season, where they lost 4-3 in an overtime loss to the Ice Demons. The game will be broadcast live on City West at 7:00 p.m..

The team will then travel to Terrace for another road game against the River Kings on Oct. 5. The Rampage return to the Civic Centre arena on Oct. 6 for their first home game of the season against the Ice Demons.

Following a two-week break, the Rampage will host the Quesnel Kangaroos on Oct. 20. The following week, the Rampage will be back on the road where they will play the River Kings and Ice Demons on Oct. 26 and 27 in back-to-back games.

After another two week break the Rampage will host the River Kings in Prince Rupert on Nov. 10. Then the team will go on its annual long road trip to Williams Lake and Quesnel where they will take on the Stampeders and Kangaroos in another back-to-back set.

The Rampage will bring 2018 to a close with a Dec. 8 home game against the Ice Demons. This will be followed by back-to-back road games against the Kitimat Ice Demons and the Terrace River Kings on Dec. 14 and 15.

The new year will begin with an away game against the Ice Demons on Jan. 18, then a home game against the River Kings on Jan. 19.

The team will end the season with another back-to-back set against the Stampeders and the Kangaroos on Jan. 26 and 27 before the playoffs begin.

Prince Rupert’s old hockey lovers continue to meet once per week to play in friendly hockey games. The group meets on Monday mornings and plays from 6 – 7:30 a.m. at the Jim Ciccone Civic Centre Arena.

The league’s coordinator, Gary Mcarthur said in an email that the league has no contact, no fighting or high sticking. He added that the league is looking for older male or female players who are interested in getting on the ice and having some good early morning exercise.

The cost to play is $5. For more information, join the Rupert Old Chums Senior Hockey group on Facebook or meet the group at the arena.

