Rampage jump to 2-0 with win over Quesnel Kangaroos

Cole Atchison of the Rampage keeps an eye on Quesnel's Adam Chapman during Prince Rupert's 4-1 victory on Friday night. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) A pair of young fans watch Judd Repole bring the puck up ice. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Cole Atchison attempts a stick check on his Kangaroo opponent. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) Cole Atchison assists with the candy toss during intermission. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View) The victory over Quesnel moves the Rampage to 2-0 on the season. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Kangaroos hopped out to an early lead on Friday night, but the Rampage recovered by turning to their defence and special teams to secure a 4-1 win.

Prince Rupert would go 3-6 with the man advantage in the game, but were unable to capitalize on the first power play they received just three minutes in. The visiting side used the penalty kill to grab some momentum, and they were on the board first at the 7:50 mark through a goal by Keith Leadbeater.

The goalies got to work after that, starting with Quesnel’s Brandon Peacock making a pair of fine back to back saves including a breakaway stop on Jordan Weir. Prince Rupert’s Kieran Sharpe made a save on the penalty kill as time expired in the period to keep the deficit at one after 20 minutes.

Prince Rupert’s Judd Repole gets set for a faceoff against Lane Vandareterling. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Rampage got their second power play early in the second as Tyrell Turgeon went to the box for interference, and this time they made no mistake as captain Kory Movold smacked home the puck in tight to tie the game.

Fans may have thought they were experiencing déjà vu just minutes later when Movold potted his second goal of the game from almost the same spot in front of the net. The lead change had come in just 2:19 of play, and thanks to more strong checking and saves from Sharpe it remained 2-1 for the Rampage heading into the final period.

Kory Movold bounced on this loose puck for his first goal of the evening on the power play. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

A special teams swing allowed the Rampage to put the game away in the final half of the third. After killing off a Movold hooking penalty, Prince Rupert was back on the power play as Justin Fulton went to the box for the same offence. Tyler Ostrom found Judd Repole down low and his teammate made no mistake on the one-timer to give the Rampage a two-goal lead with 5:27 left to play. It was Ostrom’s second primary assist of the night, with Movold also getting in on the goal.

The game ended on a sour note as Turgeon delivered a dangerous hit to the head of Cole Atchison. Turgeon was given a game misconduct for his actions, and the Rampage wasted no time putting the game away as Koltin Chasse notched the team’s third power play goal of the night just 12 seconds into the advantage. He was set up by Movold to complete the captain’s high flying four point evening.

Judd Repole scored on the power play to make it 3-1 for the Rampage in the third. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

“We have a new system going on with the power play and it seems to be working,” Movold said after the game.

“That was the best I’ve ever seen our penalty kill,” Movold added regarding the special teams. “Our defence are so solid back there, and our goalie Kieran is standing on his head every game.”

Sharpe saved 24-25 shots in the victory.

Rampage goalie Kieran Sharpe watches a shot go wide as Quesnel attempted to tie things up in the third. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Rampage have allowed just three goals through the opening two games of the season, an effort head coach Roger Atchison credits to some solid effort on the back end.

“Some good saves and some good defence,” Atchison said of his team’s blue line and crease play. “We’re enjoying that, it’s a lot of hard work and our goalie’s making some big stops. That’s all we can ask for.”

Movold said the team was never worried after conceding the early goal. “We used that as momentum. You get scored on first and everyone gets riled up and you rally back. They never stood a chance.”

Rampage captain Kory Movold pursues his Quesnel opponent into the corner. (Alex Kurial / The Northern View)

The Rampage now get set for a Saturday night tilt against the Williams Lake Stampeders, who are coming off an overtime loss to the Terrace River Kings on Friday. Atchison is looking forward to the contest.

“We usually have really good games with Williams Lake, and I expect no different tomorrow.”

Alex Kurial | Sports Reporter