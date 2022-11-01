Rampage improve to 5-0 on season with win over Northstars

The visiting Nechako Northstars never really managed to challenge the Prince Rupert Rampage’s perfect season record Oct. 29.

Coach Roger Atchison was fairly pleased with the result.

“The guys came out and played a pretty decent game,” he said.

For 13 minutes in the first period, it was a tight, fast matchup between the home team and the visitors, but then the floodgates opened.

At 13:26, Rampage star Judd Repole opening the scoring with an assist from Ben Northcott.

That was followed by another goal just 11 seconds later when Colton Waldhaus combined with Drew Fudger and Jacob Santurbano to make it 2-0 for the Rampage.

Prince Rupert dominated the second period as well, putting up two more goals by Cole Atchison and Austin Weir.

Fudger would then make it 5-0 just 46 seconds into the third period on a power player carried over from the end of the second period.

Penalties would catch up to the home team, however.

After effectively and successfully keeping the Northstars at bay on four power plays in the first and second periods, the visitors would put one past goaltender Kieran Sharpe after Fudger went off for tripping at 2:36.

The Vanderhoof team struck again late in the period with Northcott off for holding making the final 5-2.

Coach Atchison was slightly disappointed with the penalties, but took it in stride.

“I thought a couple of them were just laziness and a couple of mishaps, overall a couple of mistakes here and there and that’s what’s going to happen, you give them the power plays and they’re going to score.”

The win Saturday gives the Rampage a 5-0-0-0 record on the season with wins so far against the Hazelton Wolverines, Kitimat Ice Demons and Smithers Steelheads in addition the now two against Nechako.

The coach is happy with where the team is right now, but is not counting his chickens before they are hatched.

“We got a good turnout, a great group of guys,” he said.

“Over the years, we’re just kind of slowly coming together, but we’ve got some big games against Quesnel, Terrace and Williams Lake, so we’ve got a long ways to go.”

And, when the Quesnel Kangaroos come to town, the Rampage will have been off the ice for a month.

The next game is Nov. 25 at home. Puck drops at 7 p.m. Adult tickets are $10; youth 5-12 are $5; under five years and over 65 years are free.

