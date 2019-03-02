Despite losing in the playoffs to the Terrace River Kings, the Prince Rupert Rampage are going to the Coy Cup. (Matthew Allen / The Northern View)

Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

Terrace and Quesnel teams both backed out of the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship

The Rampage’s season isn’t over yet.

This past week, the team announced that despite falling to the Terrace River Kings in the playoffs, the Prince Rupert team is heading to the Coy Cup in Fort. St. John.

How did this happen? The Terrace River Kings chose not to register for the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship, the Coy Cup tournament, due to time commitments, extra travel costs and volunteer support, as reported earlier by Black Press. Yet, the Rampage had registered.

“We were counting on winning playoffs and vying to go for the provincial championships, which they call the Coy Cup. Because we didn’t withdraw some other teams had withdrawn so basically we got ordered to go to make the championship happen,” said Ron German, general manager, Prince Rupert Rampage

READ MORE: Prince Rupert Rampage fall to River Kings

Typically one CIHL team is guaranteed a spot, but with both teams in the finals, Terrace and Quesnel, withdrawing that leaves Williams Lake Stampeders and the Rampage.

“They’ve had some downturn in senior men’s hockey in the rest of the province, so they actually needed two teams to make it up so Williams Lake and Prince Rupert Rampage are now going to the Coy Cup,” German said.

The Dawson’s Creek Canucks are the defending champions, with the Fort St. John Flyers hosting the tournament. Four teams will vie for the glory starting Tuesday, March 26 until March 30.

Read more on the Prince Rupert Rampage HERE.

To report a typo, email: editor@thenorthernview.com.

Shannon Lough | Editor
Shannon Lough 
Send Shannon email
Like the The Northern View on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter

Previous story
PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship
Next story
New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Just Posted

Rampage going to Coy Cup despite playoff loss

Terrace and Quesnel teams both backed out of the 2019 Senior Men’s AA Championship

“Fizzical Fizzicks” at Children’s Fest this weekend

2019 festival features an act that crosses circus, science concepts

Luke McMaster brings Motown and soul to the Lester Centre

On March 8, McMaster performs his Icons of Soul tour in Prince Rupert, and then Quesnel, March 11

Nathan Cullen not seeking re-election

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP calls it quits after 15 years

A local man water skied on the harbour Wednesday

Judson Rowse took advantage of the unseasonal warm weather

VIDEO: Rainbow grilled cheese, hot-dog burger on the menu at BC Place

Vancouver Whitecaps kick off their home opener on Saturday against Minnesota United

Province asks for public input to make communities more walkable, bike friendly

Comments accepted online until April 15

New-look Whitecaps fall 3-2 to Minnesota in MLS season opener

Late charge comes up just short for Vancouver side

POLL: Are you disappointed Nathan Cullen is not seeking re-election?

Skeena-Bulkley Valley MP decides he’s not running again after 15 years with the NDP

B.C. medical students call for more residency spots to curb doctor shortage

Group plans day of action to fight stigma of not landing a spot and to urge government to change

PHOTOS: Skiers from across B.C. take part in Okanagan championship

Hundreds of skiers gather in the Larch Hills for a sunny day of ski competition

GUEST COLUMN: John Horgan has gone missing in U.S. lumber dispute

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson questions payments to Washington governor

Murdered B.C. teen remembered on what would have been her 18th birthday

Makayla Chang’s family and friends in Nanaimo still hoping for answers and closure

Canucks Report: February stumbles make playoffs a longshot

Vancouver plays 14 games in 28-day span in March

Most Read