Rampage drop game one of series against Terrace

Williams Lake Stampeders goaltender Justin Foote stops a shot through traffic from Prince Rupert Rampage forward Jared Meers Saturday in an 8-4 Stmapeders win in game one of the team’s first round Central Interior Hockey League playoff series. (Greg Sabatino photo)

The Williams Lake Stampeders drew first blood Saturday night in the lakecity doubling the Prince Rupert Rampage 8-4 in game one of the team’s first round Central Interior Hockey League playoff series.

The Stamps fell behind just one minute into the contest after Tyler Ostrom score for Prince Rupert, but notched three unanswered goals from David Gore and Spencer Brooks (2) to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Prince Rupert was able to cut into the lead midway through the second period after Jared Meers scored to make the game 3-2, but Williams Lake extended its advantage as Stu Sasges, Zach Sternberg and Kurtis Bond all lit the lamp to give the hometown squad a 6-2 advantage heading into the final frame.

Rupert would answer back to cut the deficit to 6-4 on tallies from Randal Groot and Cole Morris, however, the Stampeders would answer back with two of their own from Dylan Richardson and Jassi Sangha to put the finishing touches on the contest.

Williams Lake goaltender Justin Foote picked up the win between the pipes for the Stampeders stopping 28 shots on the night. The Stampeders outshot the Rampage 41-32 in the winning effort.

Game two of the best-of-three series will shift to Prince Rupert next Saturday before game three, if necessary, takes place the following day, also in Prince Rupert.



