Williams Lake Stampeders goaltender Justin Foote stops a shot through traffic from Prince Rupert Rampage forward Jared Meers Saturday in an 8-4 Stmapeders win in game one of the team’s first round Central Interior Hockey League playoff series. (Greg Sabatino photo)

Rampage drop game one of series against Terrace

Prince Rupert was outshot 41-32 on the night

The Williams Lake Stampeders drew first blood Saturday night in the lakecity doubling the Prince Rupert Rampage 8-4 in game one of the team’s first round Central Interior Hockey League playoff series.

The Stamps fell behind just one minute into the contest after Tyler Ostrom score for Prince Rupert, but notched three unanswered goals from David Gore and Spencer Brooks (2) to take a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

READ MORE: Prince Rupert vs Williams Lake game 1 preview

Prince Rupert was able to cut into the lead midway through the second period after Jared Meers scored to make the game 3-2, but Williams Lake extended its advantage as Stu Sasges, Zach Sternberg and Kurtis Bond all lit the lamp to give the hometown squad a 6-2 advantage heading into the final frame.

Rupert would answer back to cut the deficit to 6-4 on tallies from Randal Groot and Cole Morris, however, the Stampeders would answer back with two of their own from Dylan Richardson and Jassi Sangha to put the finishing touches on the contest.

READ MORE: Rampage beat Quesnel to wrap up the season

Williams Lake goaltender Justin Foote picked up the win between the pipes for the Stampeders stopping 28 shots on the night. The Stampeders outshot the Rampage 41-32 in the winning effort.

Game two of the best-of-three series will shift to Prince Rupert next Saturday before game three, if necessary, takes place the following day, also in Prince Rupert.


matthew.allen@thenorthernview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Just Posted

Micheal Lee says he’ll bring cell coverage to Highway 16

BC Liberal leader candidate visits Prince Rupert Jan. 20 to talk about his political agenda

Do you think Prince Rupert should have a tsunami siren?

We asked Prince Rupert residents how they felt about the response to the tsunami warning on Jan. 23

Rampage drop game one of series against Terrace

Prince Rupert was outshot 41-32 on the night

Islanders support Seafarers

Islander Hall Society presents funds to Prince Rupert Seafarers’ Mission

Rupert gateway to grow with Trans-Pacific Partnership

Elimination of tariffs and non-tariff barriers to trade among 11 countries to benefit port industry

MVP Of The Week: Dylon Cruz, a dead shot

Prince Rupert’s Dylon Cruz is taking his passion for archery to the BC Winter Games 2018

Shop Prince Rupert winners

In the past years, more than $250,000 has been spent at Shop Prince Rupert merchants

Team Manitoba on a roll at Scotties Tournament of Hearts

Team Manitoba remained perfect Sunday at the 2018 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Penticton

B.C. VIEWS: Polluted logic plagues pesticide bylaws

Silent Spring-inspired prejudice against ‘synthetic chemicals’ still rules

ICBC projects deficit of $1.3 billion this year

‘Massive growth’ in injury claims costs piling up

VIDEO: Victoria man creates google map art on his bicycle

Watch as Oak Bay News reporter Keri Coles joins Stephen Lund on his latest cycle masterpiece, ‘Jog with a dog’

Roger Federer beats Cilic in Aussie final; wins 20th major title

The Swiss player has won more major tennis titles than any man

IKEA founder Ingvar Kamprad dies at 91

‘He will be much missed and warmly remembered by his family and IKEA staff all around the world’

Alzheimer’s story from wife of Spirit of the West singer takes stage

Jill Daum, wife of musician John Mann, writes ‘Forget About Tomorrow’, playing now in Victoria

Most Read