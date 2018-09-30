Rampage dominate in season opener

The Prince Rupert Rampage set the tone for what they hope will be a strong campaign this season, dominating the Kitimat Ice Demons 5-1 on the road on Sept. 29.

The Rampage took an early, two-goal lead in the first period behind scores from Brady Ward and Cole Atchison. The team’s improved defense and quality play in goal by Keanu Wilson also held the Ice Demons scoreless in the period.

The Rampage extended their lead to three goals in the second period after Jordan Aubee found the net off assists from Jean-Luc Fournier and Judd Repole.

Taylor Mallett responded with 10:37 to go in the period with an unassisted goal to bring the game to a manageable 3-1 deficit.

The Rampage responded, however, as Jacob Santurbano scored with 1:50 left in the period to extend the team’s lead to 4-1 going into the final period.

Unlike last year’s opening game — where the Rampage squandered a late, two-goal lead to lose the game — the Rampage put on a defensive clinic in the third, holding the Ice Demons scoreless. Cole Atchison put the final touches on the game, scoring an unassisted goal with 9:59 left to seal the victory for the Rampage.

The win puts the Rampage at 1-0 for the season, they next play in Terrace against the River Kings on Oct. 5 before returning to the Civic Centre Arena for their home opener against the Kitimat Ice Demons on Oct. 6.

Rampage Stats:

Brady Ward (Goals: 1, Assists: 0)

Cole Atchison (Goals: 2, Assists: 1)

Jordan Aubee (Goals: 1, Assists: 0)

Jacob Santurbano (Goals: 1, Assists: 0)

Judd Repole (Goals: 0, Assists: 3)

Tyler Ostrom (Goals: 0, Assists: 1)

Jared Meers (Goals: 0, Assists: 1)

Cody Cringan (Goals: 0, Assists: 1)

Jean Luc Fornier (Goals, Assists:1)

