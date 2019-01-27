Rampage comeback falls short vs Stampeders

The Prince Rupert Rampage could not dig themselves out of a four goal deficit Saturday night, losing to the Williams Lake Stampeders 8-6.

Battling for playoff position with only one game remaining in the season, the Rampage were hoping to bounce back from a tough loss against the Terrace River Kings.

It looked as if the team was on track to accomplish that in the first period, scoring twice early to give themselves a cushion.

However, a fast, sharp and disciplined Stampeders team replied with four straight goals to seize control of the game and take a 4-2 lead into the second period.

Cody Cringan cut into the lead for the Rampage 4:37 into the second period to bring the Rampage within one goal, but the Stampeders responded, cushioning their lead with goals from Zach Sternberg, Ian Obrien and Nathan Zuvak to take a 7-3 lead into the third period.

Early in the third, it looked as if the Rampage might pull off a comeback win. Some early penalties against Williams Lake gave Prince Rupert the scoring opportunities to get back into the game. The team capitalized, with Teal Burns scoring followed by two goals from Koltin Chasse to cut the lead to 7-6.

Ultimately, the comeback was not to be. Matt Lees scored the final goal of the game for Williams Lake to extend the Stampeders lead to 8-6 and seal the game.

The Rampage will look to bounce back this afternoon against the CIHL leading Quesnel Kangaroos at the Civic Centre Arena.

