Rampage bounce back, force a game 3

With their season on the line, the Prince Rupert Rampage responded in a big way.

The Rampage jumped out to an early lead and never looked back enroute to a dominant 8-1 victory against the Terrace River Kings on Saturday night at the Civic Centre Arena.

With the victory, the Rampage have tied their series against Terrace 1-1, setting up a winner-take-all contest on Feb. 17.

“It was do or die,” Koltin Chase, who led the Rampage with four goals and two assists on the night. “We had a good start, got a couple of quick ones and just fed off the energy in the building.”

The Rampage played like a team that was desperate, scoring four goals in the first period and holding the River Kings scoreless.

In the second period, both teams score a goal and traded some blows, racking up 12 total penalties between them.

In the third period, the Rampage scored three more goals to put the game out of reach and send a statement to the defending CIHL champs.

“I think if we stay calm and composed they’re just going to get more frustrated,” Chase said. “We’ve got a pretty good power play so I like our chances if we don’t give up to much.”

Tomorrow’s game will take place at 1 p.m. in the Civic Centre Arena. Chase said he is confident that if the team plays with the same intensity, they’ll get the win.

“Kind the same thing as today, we need to get off to a good start and not give up to many power plays. It’s the same game plan as today,” Chase said.

